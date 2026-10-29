Ryan Seacrest Shares Cryptic Comments About His Relationship Status

Among his many jobs, along with hosting both “American Idol” and “Wheel of Fortune,” Ryan Seacrest continues to helm his long-running radio show, “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.”

Meanwhile, rumors over the summer claimed that things were getting serious between him and his rumored girlfriend, Dutch fashion model Maxime Nova.

However, some recent remarks Seacrest made on his radio show indicate that rumored romance may have bitten the dust.

‘Longterm Single Behavior’

During a conversation with his “On Air” co-hosts, Seacrest declared, “I have LSB,” defining the acronym as “longtime single behavior.”

As he continued, Seacrest detailed some of the clues that someone may have recently gone through a breakup, by displaying indicators of “RSB,” or “recently single behavior.”

“You can spot this stuff,” he said. “Somebody changes the color of their hair. Recent single behavior. Everybody has their own way of doing it.”

He then shared that “I have RSB, but I didn’t SB.”

His co-host Tanya Rad then asked him if he was “sure” about that. Seacrest took a pause before responding, “Hmmm. No.”

Seacrest’s Dating History

Getty Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on February 5, 2013.

Seacrest, who will turn 52 on Christmas Eve, has never married, but has been in several high-profile romantic relationships with well-known women.

In his early days as host of “American Idol,” Seacrest dated actress Shana Wall from 2003 to 2005. As Us Weekly points out, he’s also been romantically linked with Renée Hall, Hilary Cruz and “Celebrity Big Brother” alum Jasmine Waltz.

Seacrest’s highest-profile romance was with “Dancing with the Stars” host Julianne Hough, with the two dating on-and-off for a few years, beginning in 2010 through to 2013.

Seacrest’s most enduring relationship was with model Shayna Taylor, with their on-and-off relationship lasting for approximately eight years before splitting up in 2020.

Seacrest reportedly started dating model Aubrey Paige in 2021 before breaking things off in 2024.

He’s Ready to Settle Down

AMERICAN IDOL – ABC’s ÒAmerican IdolÓ stars Ryan Seacrest. (Disney/Brian Bowen Smith)

During a 2021 interview for WSJ Magazine, Seacrest admitted he does want to settle down and start a family — but hadn’t yet been able to find the one.

“I do want to have kids,” he confessed.

“But I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age,” he added. I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that … I want to be available and present.”

Seacrest also referenced his never-married status with guest Lisa Rinna during an episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

“I’m happy. I’m happy in the present moment,” he told Rinna, as reported by Us Weekly.

“I don’t think about anything else. Why push it? I think having kids at the right time would be great. I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so that’s a high bar. So that’s in my head,” he said, jokingly adding that his mother had “given up” on expecting any grandchildren from him.