10 Country Stars Who Auditioned for ‘American Idol,’ Including One Rejected 7 Times

Some of country music’s biggest stars got their start on “American Idol.” Others were sent home at auditions and still made it in Nashville.

The show launched Carrie Underwood and Scotty McCreery, but plenty of familiar names were turned away before they found success on their own.

Here are 10 country singers who auditioned for “American Idol,” including one superstar who was rejected seven times.

1. Carrie Underwood

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Carrie Underwood was a college student in Oklahoma when she auditioned for Season 4 of “American Idol” in 2005. Underwood, 43, won the competition and became one of country music’s most successful artists.

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The eight-time Grammy winner has released hits including “Before He Cheats,” “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” and “Something in the Water.”

After winning Season 4 in 2005 and returned to “American Idol” 20 years later as a judge. ABC announced on August 1, 2024, that she would replace Katy Perry, and she joined the panel when the show returned in spring 2025, as NBC News reported.

2. Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson knows what it feels like to hear no from “American Idol.”

The 34-year-old country superstar auditioned seven times but never made it past the first round.

By the time she appeared on the Season 21 finale in 2023, Wilson had already established herself as a major country artist.

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She has since collected Grammy, CMA, and ACM honors.

3. Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery was just 16 when he first auditioned for “American Idol.”

The North Carolina native, 33, won Season 10 in 2011, defeating fellow country singer Lauren Alaina.

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His debut album, “Clear as Day,” topped the Billboard 200, and he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2024.

4. Kellie Pickler

Kellie Pickler became a fan favorite during Season 5 of “American Idol” in 2006. Although she finished sixth, the North Carolina singer went on to release four studio albums.

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Her country hits include “Red High Heels” and “Best Days of Your Life.”

5. Kane Brown

Getty In this image released on November 21, Kane Brown performs onstage at Tennessee State University

Kane Brown didn’t make it through the “American Idol” audition process.

The 33-year-old singer previously told Billboard he was rejected because the show didn’t need another Scotty McCreery.

Brown also auditioned for “The X Factor” before building an audience through online videos.

He eventually became one of country music’s biggest hitmakers.

6. Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina came close to winning “American Idol” in 2011. The Georgia native finished second behind Scotty McCreery during Season 10.

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She later released successful songs including “Road Less Traveled” and “What Ifs,” her collaboration with Kane Brown.

Alaina joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2022.

7. Gabby Barrett

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Gabby Barrett finished third on Season 16 of “American Idol” in 2018.

Two years later, the Pennsylvania singer scored a major hit with “I Hope,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

She followed it with country radio favorites including “The Good Ones” and “Pick Me Up.”

8. Josh Gracin

Josh Gracin was an active-duty Marine when he appeared on Season 2 of “American Idol” in 2003 and finished fourth.

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He later found success in country music, releasing his self-titled debut album in 2004 and scoring a No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with “Nothin’ to Lose” the following year.

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9. Mickey Guyton

Getty Keith Urban and Vince Gill Return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for Urban’s All for the Hall Concert Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Mickey Guyton auditioned for Season 7 of “American Idol,” but her performance never aired. The singer, 43, was eliminated before reaching the top 24.

She later received Grammy nominations for her music, including “Black Like Me,” and performed the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI in 2022, per Entertainment Weekly.

10. Chayce Beckham

Chayce Beckham won Season 19 of “American Idol” in 2021.

The 30-year-old California native stood out for his gritty vocals and original songwriting.

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His self-written single “23” became his first No. 1 hit on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, giving him a lasting breakthrough beyond the competition.