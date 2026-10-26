Clay Aiken Jokes About Why It Took Him 18 Years to Release a New Album – Video

“American Idol” Season 2 finalist Clay Aiken gave fans a glimpse of what he’s been up to lately with a video on Instagram, and in the caption, he joked about why it’s taken him so long to release a new album.

Clay Aiken Shares a Glimpse Into His Life

The singer released “Rewind” on September 25. It came 18 years after his last full album “On My Way Here” in 2008. The video offers a look at what he’s been doing since its release, including performances and interviews.

In the caption, he wrote, “It’s definitely been a whirlwind of a month! From NYC to LA, it’s been a busy one. Starting to understand why it took me 18 YEARS to put out another album. Happy one month of Rewind, and thank you for listening!” He also shared the news of a prize for some loyal fans, writing, “To celebrate, we’re giving away some signed surprised to 4 fans. Grab and install your free fan pass at the link in bio to be eligible to win.”

The post has been filled with reactions from fans eager to share what Aiken’s new album means to them. “Tell Clay that we were just at the first show at Yoshi’s for my mom’s 94th birthday & it was honestly one of the best shows we’ve seen,” a comment read. “So raw and real and absolutely perfect. We loved the spontaneity and ability to go with the flow throughout the performance. Mom had the biggest smile on her face the whole time & this will be one of my favorite pictures of her forever. THANK YOU for such a memorable evening.”

“What a month it’s been, and it’s only the beginning,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “It has been a great month. I enjoyed all the promotion videos. Rewind is your best album!” “Thrilled that you are back at it! Keep going, Clay! You got this, and we got you!” and “So happy you’re back! A true ray of sunshine.”

Clay Aiken Reveals Why He Waited to Release Another Album

Aiken has revealed he waited so long to release his album because he was focused on fatherhood. He is a father to his son, Parker Foster Aiken. “My son was at elementary school age, and I wanted to be able to be in the same spot so that when he was in school, I was in the same place,” he told Parade in a June 2025 interview.

“One of the reasons I decided to start performing again was my son got to an age where he, well, he didn’t need me around anymore,” he said. “He doesn’t want me around anymore either. And, you know, he’ll be 17 this summer. And I think I kind of have waxed a little sentimental over the, you know, the change that happens as kids grow up.”

Aiken added, “They go from idolizing you to thinking you’re an idiot … I don’t think he truly thinks I’m an idiot, but he does a good percentage of the time.”