Meet the 3 Most Successful ‘American Idol’ Runners-Up, Still Making Headlines Today

Thousands of aspiring singers have auditioned for “American Idol” since its first season in 2002, but after 24 seasons, only 48 people can say they made it into the top two. Even though winning the show comes with a large cash prize and the chance to work with the show’s record label partner, now 19 Recordings, being a runner-up can also lead to great success.

And over the years, several contestants who finished in second place have gone on to achieve impressive careers, even surpassing the success of the singers who won their seasons. The three best examples competed years ago but are still making headlines in 2026.

David Archuleta Was Runner-Up to David Cook on ‘American Idol’ in 2008

One year before Lambert and Allen skyrocketed to fame, David Archuleta and David Cook were in their own heated competition in 2008. In the season seven finale, Archuleta, who was just 17 at the time, came in second to Cook, a tender-hearted rocker.

Getty American Idol 2008 winner David Cook and runner-up Idol 2008 runner-up David Archuleta appear onstage during MTV’s Total Request Live in May 2008

Cook was on fire right after the show ended, breaking Billboard records as 14 of his songs debuted on the Hot Digital Songs chart and 11 debuted on the Hot 100. He sold two million albums early in his career, and has continued to release new music and tour over the last 18 years. In 2018, he also made his Broadway debut, starring in “Kinky Boots.”

When Archuleta released his self-titled debut album in 2008, his single “Crush” rocketed to the number two spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Neither singer has been able to continue the chart success of their post-“Idol” releases, but Archuleta’s albums have generated hundreds of millions of streams since his time on the show.

He has also been very visible in national media over the last few years. He made headlines when he came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021. His new memoir, Devout: Losing My Faith to Find Myself, quickly became a New York Times bestseller.

Adam Lambert Was Runner-Up to ‘American Idol’ Winner Kris Allen in 2009

In one of the most shocking results on “American Idol,” talented singer-songwriter Kris Allen defeated Adam Lambert in 2009. Both performers had legions of fans during season eight, eager to make them both stars after the show ended. Allen’s first single, “No Boundaries,” and his 2009 single “Live Like We’re Dying” became major hits, with the latter selling over 1.6 million copies.

Getty Adam Lambert and Kris Allen arrive at the American Idol Season 8 Grand Finale in May 2009

When Lambert performed Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” on the show, it caught the attention of Queen’s lead guitarist, Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor. They appeared on the finale to perform “We Are The Champions” with both Lambert and Allen.

Two years later, the rock icons invited Lambert to go on tour with them, asking him to step in for lead singer Freddie Mercury, who died in 1999. They launched their first tour in 2011, and Lambert has toured with them many times since.

Lambert’s solo career has been a huge success, too. Like Allen, he released his debut album, “For Your Entertainment,” the same year, and the hit single “Whataya Want from Me” earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. In 2012, his album “Trespassing” debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, making him the first openly gay man to top the U.S. album charts. In addition to continuing to release new music and touring, Lambert made his Broadway debut in “Cabaret” in 2024 and released his most recent album, “Adam,” in August 2026.

Allen, meanwhile, did release other albums but left his major label deal after a severe 2013 car accident left his wrist shattered, requiring three surgeries. He eventually started his own independent record label and didn’t release a new album again until 2024, with “Pole Vaulter.”

Lauren Alaina Was Runner-Up to Scotty McCreery in 2011

Getty Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina in 2011

Lauren Alaina and Scotty McCreery were both country-singing teenagers when they competed on season 10 of “American Idol” in 2011, and became fast friends. Both have gone on to have hugely successful careers. In fact, Alaina just scored a new number-one country single with “All My Exes.”

Alaina’s debut single, “Like My Mother Does,” was a big hit, and her first studio album, “Wildflower,” hit number five on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Her first number-one country single was 2017’s “Road Less Traveled,” which she co-wrote with Meghan Trainor and Jesse Frasure. That same year, she landed a massive hit on “What Ifs,” a duet with her childhood friend and fellow country star, Kane Brown. Before “All My Exes,” her last chart-topper was 2020’s “One Beer” with HARDY and Devin Dawson.

Alaina, who welcomed her first baby in 2025, has also starred the 2021 Hallmark movie “Roadhouse Romance,” became a Grand Ole Opry member in 2022, and has been on the road in 2026 with Rascal Flatts.

Meanwhile, McCreery has mega-success in country music, named in 2024 as one of Billboard’s Top 100 Country Artists of All-Time. After scoring hits right out of the gate after “American Idol,” he took a risky five-year break from the industry to attend college. But after he graduated, he returned to the limelight and hasn’t looked back.

Last fall, he scored his sixth number-one single with “Bottle Rockets,” featuring Hootie & the Blowfish, per Billboard. To celebrate 15 years since he broke into the business via “Idol,” McCreery released an album called “15” in July and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.