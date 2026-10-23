Jennifer Lopez Had ‘Instant Chemistry’ With Gorgeous, Younger Co-Star: Report Reveals What Happened Between Them

When Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet for the premiere of their Netflix film, “Office Romance,” they got a lot of attention from the media and fans. The film premiered in June, but the stars seemed to have such an incredible connection and natural chemistry that many wondered whether their onscreen romance had spilled offscreen too. To fans’ disappointment, they denied being anything more than friends and co-stars at the time. But has that changed now?

Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein ‘Casually Dating’

Earlier this week, Goldstein and the former “American Idol” judge made headlines after Page Six reported they are casually dating. On Thursday, October 22, a source shared further insight on their coupling, telling Us Weekly: “It is very casual. They see each other occasionally and hook up. They have strong chemistry, and Jen genuinely likes him, but it is not serious.”

The source continued, “Brett was openly gushing over Jennifer from the beginning. He was in awe of her, and she thinks he’s hot, so why not? It was fun, but it was short-term and casual, and they are on good terms. They are cool with each other.”

A second source told the publication that Lopez and Goldstein had “instant chemistry,” but they initially chose not to act on it. “They wanted to maintain professionalism while working, but the spark was hard to ignore,” the source said. “They started hooking up during the press tour for Office Romance, but it was on and off. It was never going to be serious, and they have been on the same page about that.”

Jennifer Lopez Not Looking to Get Serious

The reported casual nature of the relationship is exactly what Lopez is believed to want right now, after she split from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, in August 2024 and finalized their divorce in January 2025. The source told Us Weekly that the “On the Floor” singer is in a “good place” right now.

“It has been a nice fling for her since her divorce,” they report. “She’s in a really good place and found her joy again. She’s still enjoying not being tied down but thinks Brett is extremely charming. They haven’t been seeing each other consistently, but when they do, they have a lot of fun. They try and keep it as private as possible.”

Getty Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez

Of course, fans of Lopez know that nothing she does is really private because of the intense media and public interest in her. In early October, she was romantically linked to her former “American Idol” judge Keith Urban. A source told Radar Online that the pair have been “in touch a lot” and that they have an “obvious connection.” Despite this, the rumors about Lopez’s dating life have now shifted back to Goldstein.

In a June interview with “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie, Lopez and Goldstein discussed their relationship. “There is never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody that they don’t try and put me with the person,” Lopez said, Reality Tea reports. She added that the media always pairs her with people. “All these people that they put me with, I think I was with Kevin Costner this year, there was a lot of people. It happens all the time,” she said. And she spelled it out, saying she and Goldstein were “not dating.”