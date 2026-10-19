Jennifer Lopez Confirmed Dating Someone: Report

Jennifer Lopez is confirmed to be “casually dating” her costar Brett Goldstein from the Netflix romcom “Office Romance,” Page Six Reports.

Lopez was an “American Idol” judge off and on for a total of 5 seasons, wrapping up her final stint on the panel in 2016.

The October 19 story says the outlet learned from a source that the two actors are “seeing each other” but said that “things are casual.”

The piece points out that three days before the news broke, the costars attended a talent manager’s party where they were seen arriving and leaving together, getting into the same car at different times.

The report says the source humorously called out Jennifer’s ex-husband Ben Affleck for the frowny faces he frequently made while being papped with Jen, and said Goldstein shares the “On the Floor” singer’s love of being out and about at parties and restaurants.

During a “Today Show” interview that took place over the summer while they were promoting the film, which released on June 5, the two brushed off speculation that they were an item.

Jennifer Lopez Called Brett Goldstein the Best Movie Kisser Last Year

Although they insisted they were nothing more than coworkers back in June, Lopez had already hinted at the heat between the pair when she alluded to their undeniable chemistry by calling Goldstein the “best kisser” she’s smooched on a film set.

That honor was previously held by Josh Lucas, who starred with Lopez in the 2005 drama “An Unfinished Life.” But in 2025 on “Watch What Happens Live,” she told Andy Cohen, “I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein, and I would say he was the best kisser.”

Shortly Before Filming ‘Office Romance,’ JLo Totally Transformed for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Right before “Office Romance” filming kicked off in the spring of 2025, Lopez transformed into a blonde bombshell for “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” a film based on a stage musical.