‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham Celebrates Career First With Christmas Song

Chayce Beckham is adding something new to his catalog just in time for the holidays. The Season 19 “American Idol” winner has released his first-ever Christmas song, a country version of “White Christmas.” The release marks another career milestone in his first five years since viewers watched him go from a hopeful contestant to the winner of one of television’s biggest singing competitions.

Chayce, 30, put his own stamp on the Irving Berlin classic with pedal steel, piano, and fiddle.

The arrangement trades the sweeping feel of earlier versions for a stripped-down country sound that fits naturally alongside his own music.

Why Did Chayce Beckham Choose ‘White Christmas’?

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The song has been a holiday staple for generations. Bing Crosby introduced “White Christmas” on his NBC radio show on Christmas Day in 1941, then recorded it for the 1942 movie “Holiday Inn.”

For Chayce, choosing his first Christmas release came down to both tradition and personal connection.

“Christmas and the holiday season is my favorite time of year,” Chayce told Parade in an interview published on Saturday, October 17.

“When I thought of which song I wanted to release as my first-ever Christmas song, I immediately was drawn to the classic ‘White Christmas,’ and putting my own stamp on the song is something I really hope the fans enjoy.”

How Did Chayce Beckham Win ‘American Idol’?

ABC/Eric McCandless Chayce Beckham

The holiday release comes years after Chayce first won over viewers on “American Idol.”

His mother signed him up for Season 19 during a difficult period in his life, according to Taste of Country.

Chayce entered the competition looking for a fresh start and quickly stood out for his raspy voice, country-rock influences, and straightforward performances.

He advanced through the competition with songs including Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave” and “Baby Mine” from “Dumbo.”

By the May 2021 finale, The Washington Post reported that Chayce had reached the final three alongside Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence.

He also performed with country star Luke Combs before ultimately winning Season 19.

What Happened to Chayce Beckham After ‘American Idol’?

Winning “American Idol” was the beginning, not the finish line.

After leaving the show, Chayce continued writing and recording his own material.

According to Country Now, his original song “23,” which became closely associated with his “Idol” run, eventually reached No. 1 at country radio.

He followed that breakthrough with his 2024 debut album, “Bad for Me,” and continued touring as his country career grew.

The singer has also returned to the “American Idol” stage since his win, giving viewers a chance to see how far he’s come since his first audition.

What Is Chayce Beckham Working on Now?

Chayce recently released the five-song EP “Old Fashioned,” which he co-wrote entirely.

The project includes “Dirt Floor,” “Take Me Home,” “Ain’t Lying to Myself,” “Old Fashioned,” and “Today Feels Like Tonight.”

He is also spending much of the fall on the road, with performances scheduled across North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Texas and Ohio.

Now, “White Christmas” gives Chayce another milestone in a career that began when his family encouraged him to take a chance on “American Idol” and has since grown well beyond the competition.