Chayce Beckham Looks Back at ‘American Idol’ Success and ’23’ Chart Topper

Fans got to know and love Chayce Beckham throughout his journey on “American Idol” in season 19. Beckham was crowned the winner of that season, beating runner-up Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler, who finished in third.

Since his Idol run, Beckham has reached several career milestones, from seeing his original song “23” hit No. 1 on iTunes charts to achieving a rare Billboard feat previously reached by Taylor Swift. Now, he’s looking back on his momentous Idol win five years later and sharing his most memorable career “pinch-me moments.”

Chayce Beckham Reflects on ‘American Idol’ & His Biggest Accomplishments

Chayce Beckham performs during CMT Showcase Series Listen Up Class Edition at City Winery Nashville on June 25, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chayce Beckham looked back on his “American Idol” victory in 2021 with nothing but gratitude, reflecting on how the experience opened doors and allowed him to grow as a country artist.

Speaking to TV Insider, Beckham shared, “It’s crazy it has been that long. It has been a whirlwind. All the things I’ve gotten to do and accomplish since being there. It definitely prepped me for all the things I was set out to do.”

He continued, “I miss it in the sense it was such a cool part of my life. It didn’t feel like that long ago. At the same time, it feels like a lifetime ago. I always look back at that and think about how far we’ve come since then and are always super grateful to everyone on that team and the opportunities and platform they gave me to put my music out to the world.”

One of Beckham’s biggest accomplishments and “pinch-me moments” since the show was seeing his song “23” go No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2024. Beckham performed his original tune on Idol, and it reached No. 1 on iTunes, but it wasn’t until two years later that it made a significant impact on country radio.

In fact, Billboard reported that “23” made history by becoming the first song solely written and recorded by an artist to reach No. 1 on the Country Airplay charts since Taylor Swift’s “Ours” accomplished the same thing in 2012.

“I think getting “23” to go number one was a big moment for me because it happened about two years after we actually released the song. To get that song on country radio was a huge accomplishment. That was something I didn’t know was going to happen. I was hoping and praying for it. That was a pinch-me moment,” Beckham told TV Insider.

Other major achievements Beckham will forever keep close are when he made his Grand Ole Opry debut, where he also received his first platinum plaque.

Beckham Gives ‘American Idol’ Season 24 Winner Hannah Harper Advice

Disney

As an “American Idol” winner himself, Beckham also offered advice for the show’s latest champion, Hannah Harper, who is already finding major success with her original song, “String Cheese,” and is now taking it on the road for her first headlining tour.

“It’s tough,” Beckham said about Harper having to navigate her success post-Idol. “I would say it’s one of those things you can’t let your foot off the gas pedal. You just have to go, go, go.”

“I spent the last five years touring pretty much nonstop and trying to put out music and write music. It’s kind of a weird thing because you also have to take a break and take care of yourself and look out for your health, your mental health, and spend time with your family. Stuff like that is a hard balance to find. I think the sooner you find it the better. That would be my advice,” he added.

Beckham continues to reach new heights five years after winning “American Idol.” He is wrapping up his “The Old Fashioned Tour” and recently released his newest single, “Dirt Floor.”