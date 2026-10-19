Ryan Seacrest Has a Sweet Reason for Embracing ‘American Idol’s’ Move to Georgia

In September, Deadline reported that “American Idol” was making a huge production move, with the show moving out of Hollywood to Georgia to film season 25. While the show hasn’t exactly offered a reason for the move, more and more TV shows have relocated from Los Angeles to other states to cut costs. For example, Georgia offers tax incentives of up to 30 percent for unscripted and reality TV productions that meet spending requirements.

Idol’s longtime host Ryan Seacrest opened up about the move to Georgia, which also happens to be his home state. For the host, it’s a “new change” that he embraces, and one that two out of three judges could also take advantage of.

Ryan Seacrest Calls ‘American Idol’s’ Move to Georgia ‘Super Cool’

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: Host Ryan Seacrest speaks in the audience during FOX’s “American Idol” Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ryan Seacreat was asked to share his thoughts on “American Idol” moving production to Georgia after filming the series in Hollywood for more than two decades. The move is also significant to Seacrest, as he grew up in Georgia.

When asked about the famous line, “You’re going to Hollywood,” Seacrest joked that the show’s new tagline could be, “You’re going to Ryan’s town, I don’t know!”

“You’re going to see Ryan’s mom. She’s very excited. She is bringing all of her friends from the neighborhood and her exercise friends from exercise class. They’re coming to the show,” he continued.

When the host told Seacrest that the move “is an exciting way to freshen 25 seasons of ‘American Idol,'” Seacrest added, “It’s super cool. I mean, it’s convenient for Luke [Bryan] and Carrie [Underwood], right, not too far. Lionel [Richie] and I will be zigzagging a little bit. But I think a nice change, it’ll be super cool.”

Seacrest also added that getting to be back in his home state will allow him to see “all my college and high school football buddies. They can all come now.”

As the host mentioned, both Bryan and Underwood won’t have to travel far when they return as judges for season 25. Both country stars call Tennessee home, with a commute from Atlanta to Nashville of about four hours. According to OK!, during her first season as a judge, Underwood had difficulty being away from her husband and children while filming Idol. Thankfully, she will now be so much closer to home.

Ryan Seacrest Is Still Excited About ‘American Idol’ After More Than 20 Years

Disney Hannah Harper, Ryan Seacrest

Speaking with ET, Seacrest explained that one of the things he loves the most about “American Idol” is its unpredictability, noting that viewers and even the judges will never know which contestants will stand out from the crowd.

“I think with every year, we never know what to expect. We don’t know who is going to really stand out, who will crack under the pressure. The judges are about to set out to audition in a couple of weeks, so we have no idea what it’s going to look like yet,” he said.

Seacrest has always been excited to host “American Idol” each year, explaining to People in November 2025 that meeting a new group of hopefuls fuels his enthusiasm for the new season. “Seeing new people every year from all over the country, many of them, now, have grown up watching the show and waited all their lives for this moment to audition,” he told the outlet.

When speaking to ABC in 2019, the beloved host said that what he also loves about Idol is being able to discover new talent. “It’s the greatest gift to be able to play a part in discovering new talent with a franchise that has been such a relevant part of American culture for so many years,” he said.

“American Idol” season 25 is scheduled to air on ABC sometime in early 2027, with Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie returning as judges.