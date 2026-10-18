Luke Bryan’s Son Bo Suffers Scary Injury on Football Field

“American Idol” judge Luke Bryan is known for lighting up the stage and getting crowds on their feet during his high-energy concerts. It seems that same competitive spirit has been passed down to his son, Bo Bryan, who has been making a name for himself on the football field as the starting quarterback for the Battle Ground Academy Wildcats in Franklin, Tennessee.

, Bo, a high school senior, has enjoyed an impressive season so far, throwing for 2,006 yards and 30 touchdowns with just three interceptions through his first seven games, leading the Wildcats to a 6-1 record.

However, Bo suffered a major and unexpected setback during a game against Pope Saint John Paul II Preparatory School on Friday night, October 16, when he suffered a scary injury during the game.

There’s nothing more concerning for a football team than seeing its starting quarterback go down with an injury, and unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened to Luke Bryan’s son, Bo, during a Friday night game on October 16. According to USA Today, during Battle Ground Academy’s opening drive, Bo landed hard on his right shoulder after being sacked and was taken off the field for examination. Although the quarterback briefly returned to the game, he was eventually sidelined, with the outlet reporting that he had “his arm in a sling and shoulder heavily wrapped.”

Despite Bo having to sit out of the game, BGA beat the Knights 35-0.

On Saturday, Bo shared an injury update on Instagram, revealing that he had broken his collarbone. Sharing a photo of himself in his football gear, he wrote, “Broke my collarbone last night thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers.”

Bo also shared hopeful news about playing in future games: “We will be back.”

Luke Bryan’s Amazing Support for His Son Bo

Despite having a mega-country superstar and an “American Idol” judge as a dad, Bo can always count on him to be in the stands supporting his football journey. On the October 8 episode of “The BobbyCast” podcast, the singer opened up about balancing his heavy tour schedule with making time to cheer on his son.

“It’s really been like a magical fall because I’m touring and Bo is quarterbacking the high school team. I’m there Friday nights. Then I’m back out on the road Saturday,” Bryan shared.

Bryan was on the field rooting for Bo and his team during a September game where BGA won 41-36 against Franklin Road Academy. The singer was asked how he felt about watching his son during his senior season, sharing, “The main thing is, you see the hard work he puts in, and you just want the hard work to pay off. Nights like tonight is when you get to celebrate that.”

Besides Bo, Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer, are also parents to their 16-year-old son, Tatum “Tate” Christopher Bryan.

In 2021, the country singer shared just how much his two kids mean to him. “As they grow older, it’s easier to let them tag along,” he told People. “They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different … They become your buddies. I mean, they’re still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies.”