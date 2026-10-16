‘American Idol’ Alum Marries Beloved ‘Narnia’ Star in Romantic Oregon Wedding

Fans love keeping up with their favorite “American Idol” alums on social media, especially when they reach exciting personal milestones. So, when a beloved alum finds their happily ever after, fans are always eager to celebrate the news.

Recently, fans learned that season 12 contestant Aubrey Cleland tied the knot with her fiancé Ben Barnes, an actor best known for portraying Prince Caspian in “The Chronicles of Narnia” film series. Although the couple has kept most of their relationship under wraps, Barnes shared incredibly sweet photos of their wedding day on Instagram.

‘American Idol’ Alum Aubrey Cleland Marries ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ Actor Ben Barnes in Oregon

Aubrey Cleland looked stunning on her wedding day after her husband, actor Ben Barnes, shared sweet glimpses of their special day on Instagram. Page Six first reported the news that the couple said their “I do’s” on Sunday, October 11, at Oregon’s Chateau de Lis. The couple chose Oregon as their wedding destination because it is Cleland’s home state.

Barnes’ carousel showcased Cleland wearing a gorgeous corset-style wedding gown while Barnes kept it classy in a tailored suit. Snapshots also showed the couple lovingly looking at one another as they posed for photos under an archway, the actor spinning his new bride, and giving her a sweet kiss on the nose.

In a final clip, the couple’s Siamese cat, Simba, strolled across their bed, where two embroidered pillows proudly read, “Mr. Barnes” and “Mrs. Barnes.”

“We got married! 🤍 In a world of 8 billion people, it is extraordinary to find someone who feels like your person, someone who matches your sense of humour, curiosity and humanity — with whom you can be effortlessly yourself, feel understood, valued and loved for everything that you are,” his caption began.

He continued, “And, speaking for the first time as a proud husband: I married a woman of such rare grace, kindness and beauty, who somehow makes the world feel both bigger and more like home, who finds wonder, joy and laughter in things that might have passed me by, and who makes the ordinary feel momentous.”

According to Page Six, the couple began dating in the summer of 2024 and “quietly” got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2025.

Cleland’s “American Idol” Journey & Career Today

In a throwback video clip on YouTube, Cleland is seen talking about her wishes to become the next “American Idol.” Cleland was a contestant on season 12, which aired in 2013. The singer and actress shared that she had come from a musical family, “watching my mom perform and listening to her practice her songs,” which “inspired her to want to become a performer.”

Cleland’s journey on “American Idol” wasn’t without its setbacks, as she mentioned in the clip that she was rejected twice before finally earning a Golden Ticket to Hollywood in season 12. She went on to make it to the Top 20 semifinals before becoming one of 10 contestants eliminated from the compeition.

Today, Cleland works as a self-taught abstract painter, and fans can see her work on her website and on Instagram. She also joined her husband on stage in January 2025 during one of his tour dates in Oregon, where they performed the song “One Minute More.” She also starred in his music video for “Nevermind,” per KPSU.