Carrie Underwood has been opening up about her ongoing health and wellness journey.

For the country music star and “American Idol” judge, health has been front of mind ever since she launched her own nutrition drink earlier this year, HiNote.

In fact, during a recent interview with People to promote HiNote, she made an audacious claim about her own health and fitness.

‘Every Day Looks Different’ for Carrie Underwood

As she explained, it’s not always easy for the mother of two to keep from catching something. “We’re running everybody else around. We’re trying to make sure our kids don’t get sick, but are we trying to make sure we don’t get sick? ‘Cause if we’re down, it all crumbles,” she admitted.

“The domino effect is real,” she added. “We just don’t have time for it.”

While she tries to make time in her days for regular exercise, what that actually looks like on a day-to-day basis can vary wildly.

“Every day looks different. Like everybody else, I can have all the best plans in the world — I’m gonna get a good workout in. I’m gonna lift heavy today — and then something happens. Somebody calls. I gotta go take this to my kid at school. It’s easy to get derailed,” she says. “You just kind of have to roll with it.”

On those days when circumstances prevent her from hitting the gym, she’ll consider some alternatives.

“If I can take a walk, I will take a walk,” she says. “You don’t need a gym if you have a bench and some dumbbells, and your body. Your body weight can provide a lot of really great exercises as well — squats, lunges, keeping things simple.”

The Rationale Behind HiNote

The same holds true for eating, and Underwood admits there’s not always time to prepare the kind of healthy and well-balanced meal she desires. For those times when she and other busy women are forced to grab something on the run, HiNote hits the right chord.

“Now more than ever we’re all running around, we’re grabbing food on the go. Our own health and wellness is on the back burner, especially as women, because we’re juggling everything,” she explains.

“Sometimes the best you can do is make a quick drink or grab a protein bar or whatever. Make some kind of quick swap, [so] maybe instead of grabbing that extra coffee with a ton of sugar and all the extra stuff in it, or grabbing some fast food, trying to make some healthy swaps,” she added.

For Underwood herself, making those adaptations have made all the difference.

“I’ve reached a point where I really feel good. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life at 43 years old. I feel like I have energy,” she says.

That’s particularly important as the mother of two rambunctious boys — Isaiah Michael, 11, and Jacob Bryan, nine, whom she shares with husband Mike Fisher.

“I can keep up with my kids — and that’s the most important thing,” she adds.































