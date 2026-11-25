“American Idol” has launched the careers of many successful artists, including winners Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Scotty McCreery, to name a few. However, winning the competition isn’t the only path to success. The singing series has also helped several former contestants reach new heights in the music industry, and Chris Daughtry is one example of that.

Daughtry appeared on season 5 of “American Idol” in 2006, placing fourth in the competition. Following the show, the rocker released his self-titled debut album, “Daughtry,” which spawned hits like “It’s Not Over,” Home,” and “Over You.” According to Men’s Journal, it sold over 300,00 copies in its first week, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 before reaching No. 1. The album also became the fastest-selling rock debut in Nielsen SoundScan history at the time.

On November 20, Daughtry and his band celebrated 20 years since his album debut, and its major impact on fans everywhere who continue to sing his hit songs.

Chris Daughtry Looks Back on 20 Years of Music Following ‘American Idol’ Fame

Getty Recording artist Chris Daughtry attends FOX’s “American Idol” Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Taking to Instagram, Chris Daughtry of the band Daughtry marked a major music milestone 20 years after appearing on “American Idol.” The rocker celebrated the release of his mega-successful debut album.

Posting a cover of the album, the band wrote, “20 years ago today, we released our first album, ‘Daughtry’. It’s hard to believe that it’s been two decades and we can’t thank you enough for all of the love and support along the way 🤯❤️.”

To honor the major milestone, the band also released “There and Back Again” in July, a compilation of newly recorded versions of some of of his most popular songs, including “It’s Not Over,” “Home,” “Over You,” “What I Want,” “No Surprise” and “What About Now.”

Speaking about the project on Instagram, Daughtry shared, “We decided it would be fun to go back in the studio and rerecord some of our older hits and recreate them note for note. It was a lot of fun.”

Daughtry Celebrates Debut Album With Special Tour

Getty Chris Daughtry of the band Daughtry performs at Citi Field on July 20, 2012 in New York City.

To celebrate the success of “Daughtry,” the “American Idol” alum and his band announced their “20 Years Unplugged Tour,” giving fans the opportunity to hear some of his biggest hits in acoustic arrangements and in a more intimate setting.

The performances offer a fresh take on the familiar songs while allowing audiences to connect more closely with the lyrics and stories behind them. The tour kicked off in October at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, New York.

According to Ticket News, Daughtry extended its tour into 2027, adding 26 more stops. The tour begins in January at Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and will end at the Tabernacle in Atlanta in March.