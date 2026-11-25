The upcoming 25th season of “American Idol” isn’t scheduled to premiere until February, but fans already have the opportunity to start voting.

That, of course, comes courtesy of a new shakeup in which three of the new season’s contestants compete for one of just 25 Golden Tickets to be handed out this season.

Play

“Season 25 is shaking things up by giving up only 25 Golden tickets,” declares a recent teaser for the new season, revealing fans get to decide who receives that first Golden Ticket — which is being called America’s Golden Ticket.

The teaser continues by inviting fans to visit the show’s social media platforms to watch auditions from the three aspiring singers and then vote for their favorite.

Voting for America’s Golden Ticket ends on Thursday, November 26 at 3 a.m. ET.

Before then, here’s what we know about the three candidates: Vin Zeal, Joe Fraone and Oriyah Derrickson.

Vin Zeal

Vin Zeal is actually the stage name/alter ego of Houston, Texas performer Destiny Vinae Woolridge.

As she explained in a 2025 interview with Canvas Rebel, the Vin Zeal moniker “comes from my middle name as well as a couple of other creative concepts. My dad and my former manager wanted to create something meaningful outside of just Destiny. “’Vin’ in Latin means ‘conqueror’ and zeal is the root word of ‘zealous.’ The name is a metaphor for my goals that I go after being achieved. I love the fact that from day one I’ve been speaking and manifesting that over my life. My hope is that anyone that listens to my music or is inspired by my journey feels unstoppable in the most magical way.”

As Vin Zeal, she’s released two EPs: the six-song “Mood Swing” from 2017, and the five-song “Vin’s World” from 2025. She’s released two singles this year, “Temporary” and “Sunrise.”

She added: “I knew that I wanted to perform professionally from a very early age. I was inspired by artists like the Cheetah Girls, Alicia Keys, Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake and so many others. I have a copy of a writing assignment from first grade where we had to write a sentence every morning along with an illustration and I wrote, ‘When I grow up, I want to be a singer and I am going to win awards. I will have a bodyguard.’ Below the sentence, I drew a picture of future me dressed like a superstar sitting in front of a big vanity getting ready for a show. That was definitely a vivid turning point in my life where the vision for my future was solidified.”

Joe Fraone

Hailing from Boston, 25-year-old Joe Fraone is the former musical director of Boston College’s The Bostonians, and sang for the “Idol” judges during the recent Savannah, Georgia auditions. A veteran of the Boston music scene, he’s performed at various local music events, and even sang at Fenway Park.

Fraone has also released music, albeit not under his name.

Since 2016, Fraone has been frontman for Boston-area pop-rock band Off the Coast, formerly known as Urban Lunchmeat.

Prior to disbanding earlier this year so Fraone could pursue a solo career, Off the Coast released a six-track 2024 EP titled “A Million Reflections.”

Oriyah Derrickson

Unlike the other two singers, Oregan’s Oriya Derricksen had never pursued music professionally.

The mother of three young children, she told KATU that nobody is more amazed than her that she was chosen as one of three candidates for America’s Golden Ticket.

“I kind of just liked being a mom, working, putting the toot down, pedal to the metal,” she said. “But now I’m taking time to focus on this and it’s going way better than I ever would have expected.”

Without getting into details, she credited that shift as coming from an unexpected moment “where everything — every plan that I had — just went out the window. I was like, ‘Okay, what am I going to do?’ And I kind of learned how to be Oriyah again. What do I like to do? What fuels me? And music is one of those things.”