Mariah Carey made headlines last week after performing her first show as part of her Christmas Tour. The concert was held in São Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday, November 17, and footage of Carey was shared online showing her appearing to need her dancers’ assistance to move about. This sparked concern for her health and claims that her performance was “stiff,” with fans flooding social media with their thoughts.

Mariah Carey Appears to Address Health Concerns

The former “American Idol” judge has been active on social media since this performance, posting on Instagram, but not addressing the rumors about her well-being. However, footage has since emerged of her taking to the stage again in Rio de Janeiro on November 21. In her most recent performance at the Farmasi Arena, Carey seemingly addressed the headlines. “And by the way, don’t believe everything you read online. Don’t be making me mad now,” she can be heard saying onstage in footage obtained from the concert.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account belonging to Pablo Estrada, who has over 1.3 million followers. In the comment section, many fans showed their support for Carey. “Good, please start believing her,” a comment reads. “Mother has spoken,” another fan shared.

A third fan commented, “I’ve seen her live and how dare you she’s a legend for reason y’all. Haters be hatin’.”

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time Collaborations

In addition to Carey’s Brazil tour dates, she will also perform in Birmingham, London, Manchester, and Ta’ Qali, ending her tour on December 12 in Abu Dhabi. The holiday season is when business is booming for Carey, who has some of the most memorable Christmas songs, including “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

She also has a Christmas-themed Barbie collaboration this year, and her Holiday Bars have opened in Atlanta, New York, San Diego, Chicago, and Los Angeles. The sixth location in Boston will open on Wednesday, November 25.

Carey loves Christmas, but not because she is over-the-top; rather, because it is a time of year that brings her happiness, and the life she lives now is a stark contrast to her childhood. “I know a lot of the time people are like, ‘Oh, yay! Look at her! She’s, like, so festive and such a Christmas girl,’ or whatever. But, really, Christmas makes me happy,” she told W Magazine in 2022. “People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, ‘Here I am!’ And that is not what it is. I doubt you have enough time to write about all that, so we won’t go into it.”

She revealed that she had a “messed-up life” but was able to change it, which is why she wants to celebrate the joy of the season and make it memorable with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. They were born in 2011. “That’s why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be,” she said.