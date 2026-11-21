“American Idol” has opened its doors to contestants, both on and off the winner’s podium, giving aspiring singers exposure and opportunities to pursue music careers. While many have gone on to release their own music, some have found success using talents that extend beyond singing.

In fact, several “American Idol” alums, including winners, have put their songwriting skills to work, penning and co-writing songs for some of music’s biggest names, from Rascal Flatts to Luke Combs to Ariana Grande.

1. Tamyra Gray- Season 1

Getty Singer Tamyra Gray poses as she arrives at the “&Denim” party, H&M’s new collection launch party at the Splashlight Studios on September 14, 2005 in New York City.

Tamyra Gray was a fan favorite on the inaugural season of “American Idol.” She ended up in fourth place, which came as a shock to many fans who believed she should have gone further. Despite not winning the show, she released her debut album “The Dreamer” in 2004. She even put her songwriting abilities to the test, writing or co-writing most of the album’s songs.

Those songwriting skills came in handy when she helped write a song for the winner of “American Idol” season 3, Fantasia Barrino. According to The Bay State Banner, Gray co-wrote her coronation single, “I Believe.” She also worked closely with her season’s winner, Kelly Clarkson, writing her single, “You Thought Wrong,” which Gray is featured in.

2. Kelly Clarkson- Season 1 Winner

Getty Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during Audacy’s 10th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on October 14, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Kelly Clarkson has written or co-written many of her massive hits, including “Because of You,” “Behind the Hazel Eyes,” and “Piece by Piece,” to name a few. According to NBC, she was approached by Simon Cowell to help write a song for the massively successful boy band One Direction in 2012.

Speaking to Pressparty, she shared, “When Simon Cowell put me forward to write for One Direction, I said: ‘Let me hear them first. Simon has been pretty supportive since I won ‘American Idol.” Clarkson shared that she already wrote a song that she believed would be a great fit for the band, called “Tell Me a Lie.”

“Tell Me a Lie’ is the cut I’ve got on 1D’s album as I like the story of them, how they came together as a group,” she said. “While I wrote the song for me, it didn’t fit in the current album, as I never want an album to sound like one thought.”

3. Ace Young- Season 5

Getty Contestants Chris Daughtry (L) and Ace Young attend a party to celebrate the American Idol top 12 finalists on March 9, 2006 at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, California.

Ace Young competed on season 5 of “American Idol,” making it to the Top 7 before being eliminated. The same season also featured rocker Chris Daughtry, who advanced even further, finishing in fourth place. Although he didn’t win the competition, Daughtry went on to become one of the show’s most successful alumni.

So, it was amazing to see these two former contestants join forces outside of Idol, where Young got to showcase his songwriting abilities. According to Reality TV World, he co-wrote the chorus of one of Daughtry’s biggest hits, “It’s Not Over.”

“All these songwriters are taking me seriously now as a songwriter,” Young shared. “And now I’m writing with the biggest songwriters in the world.”

4. Chris Sligh- Season 6

Getty American Idol contestant Chris Sligh arrives to American Idol’s Annual Top 12 party held at the Astra West/Pacific Design Center on March 8, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.

Chris Sligh was a Top 10 contestant on season 6 of “American Idol,” and he’s found incredible success as a songwriter. According to Music Row, Sligh co-wrote “Here Comes Goodbye” for Rascal Flatts, which became a No. 1 country hit for the group and earned them a Grammy nomination.

In fact, Sligh has earned writing credits on 78 songs, including tracks recorded by Nate Smith and Bailey Zimmerman. In 2023, he was signed by Porchlight Music to a publishing deal. “Chris is a guy that has had success as an artist coming off the heels of ‘American Idol’ to having major success as a songwriter and track guy. But in addition to that, he’s someone that we all love being around. He will be a great addition to our offense,” Tim Medlin, Partner/Co-Founder, Porchlight Music shared.

5. Jordin Sparks- Season 6 Winner

Getty Singer Jordin Sparks performs onstage during “VH1 Divas” 2012 at The Shrine Auditorium on December 16, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Jordin Sparks was named the winner of “American Idol” season 6 and released smash hits like “Tattoo” and “No Air” featuring Chris Brown, which were released on her self-titled debut album. Sparks continues to have a very successful music career and has even worked with big-name stars like Ariana Grande.

According to American Songwriter, Sparks is one of the co-writers of Grande’s song “The Way,” which was released as the lead single from her debut album “Yours Truly” in 2013. Surprisingly, music producer Harmony Samuels admitted that many of the songs that were featured on Grande’s first album were initially intended for Sparks.

“I was working on those records for Ariana Grande, but they weren’t Ariana Grande records — they were Jordin Sparks records,” Samuels told Rated R&B. “Jordin Sparks is the originator of those records and the blueprint behind who Ari is now. My vision was for Jordin to be that person. Unfortunately, RCA didn’t see the value in what I was producing for Jordin, and they proceeded to go in a different direction.”

6. Noah Thompson- Season 20 Winner

Getty Noah Thompson attends “American Idol” 20th Anniversary Celebration at Desert 5 Spot on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Season 20 winner Noah Thompson lent his songwriting abilities to country music star Luke Combs, co-writing his single “Front Door Famous,” which can be found on Combs’ 2024 album “Fathers & Sons.”

In a June 2024 Instagram post, Thompson shared the interesting history behind the song: “We started writing this song about 2 years ago, this was one of the very first songs I got to be apart of. I was staying in airbnbs coming back and forth from Nashville to Kentucky every week just about.”

He continued, “This song right here (Front Door Famous) was always one that felt very special, we just didn’t know how special it truly was. This song was originally written about my little boy, fast forward 2 years later Luke heard it and got to put his own spin on it.. I just can’t thank @lukecombs enough for taking a chance on this song. I hope you all are loving this song just as much I do!!”