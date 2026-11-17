The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, with one of the biggest traditions taking place in New York City: the lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas tree. Before the tree makes its debut with thousands of sparkly lights on Wednesday, December 2, the night will feature a special lineup of incredible musical acts, which will include “American Idol” season one winner Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson is no stranger to singing festive holiday hits and performing at the Rockefeller Center tree-lighting. She’ll be joined by artists such as Kirk Franklin, Wynonna Judd, Alanis Morissette, Brad Paisley, and more as they ring in the holiday season with the annual tree lighting.

Kelly Clarkson to Perform at the 94th ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ Special

Getty Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during Audacy’s 10th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on October 14, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

NBC’s annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” tree-lighting special returns on Wednesday, December 2, with “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo hosting and performing during the night’s festivities. Before the massive tree is lit up, viewers will get to enjoy several performances, including one by beloved “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson announced that she would be joining a lineup of incredible acts that night on Instagram on Tuesday, November 17. “So excited to be performing at this year’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center 🎄 Be sure to tune in December 2nd on @nbc and @peacock. #ChristmasInRockefellerCenter,” she captioned her post.

Although it’s unclear what Clarkson will be singing that night, NBC reported that the night’s performers will be taking the stage to sing holiday favorites. It’s promised to be a magical night with a lineup of musical acts including: EJAE, Kirk Franklin, Wynonna Judd, JYT, Alanis Morissette, Brad Paisley, and Alex Warren. Additionally, the legendary Radio City Rockettes will also make an appearance.

Clarkson’s announcement was met with excitement by her devoted fans, who commented on the post, “Can’t wait! You’re gonna slay, as usual! 🥹🥰🎄” and “YAAS Kelly 🔥 super excited 😍❤️.”

Clarkson Made Her Debut on the Holiday Special in 2003

Getty Kelly Clarkson performs during the 2024 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 04, 2024 in New York City.

Clarkson is no stranger to the annual holiday tradition in New York City, having first performed during the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting in 2003, just one year after winning “American Idol.”

The songstress has returned a handful of times since then, and in 2023, she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her first performance by hosting the beloved special for the very first time. She returned as a host and performer the following year.

With so many memorable appearances, it’s clear that the night holds a very special place in Clarkson’s heart. In 2024, when she announced that she would return as the host, she shared just how much the annual tradition meant to her and recalled becoming emotional when the tree was lit up during her first time as host.

“I got to host it last year, and I thought, ‘Oh, this will be fun…’ Then, the tree lit up, and you would’ve thought, like, I don’t know, I found out I was going to survive something. I bawled. It’s so beautiful when you’re standing there. I’m especially excited though, because for the second year in a row, I’m going to host ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center,'” she shared during an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (via Audacy).