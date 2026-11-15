Jennifer Hudson’s Reaction to the Spirit Tunnel Creates a Memorable Moment

Jennifer Hudson competed on “American Idol” Season 3, and while she didn’t win the singing competition, she captured the hearts of so many and went on to build an incredible career. With a slew of awards under her belt and her own chat show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” is there anything that Hudson can’t do?

She reminded fans why they love her when she posted a video on Instagram on Saturday, November 14, showing her enthusiastic reaction to her team dancing and singing before she walked onstage to do her show.

Jennifer Hudson Gets the Spirit Tunnel Treatment

The “Spirit Tunnel” is something that fans love about “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and is a way to welcome guests onto the show. But for this video, the team rallied around Hudson. The moment is so sweet and wholesome, and the staff’s high energy and enthusiasm make it impossible not to smile while watching the clip. “@iamjhud was SPEECHLESS!” the comment reads.

Fans thought the moment was adorable and reacted in the post’s comment section, with many remarking how it looks like an amazing work environment. “The way the switchup caught her off guard! so good!!!!!” a comment reads. “Yes get it. Love the Spirit tunnel,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “This is what loving your job looks like,” “I just got up out my seat and went real hard with this beat…. Now gon’ head and release this single so we can dance,” and “This has got to be the best place to work.”

Jennifer Hudson Reveals Why She Wanted a Talk Show

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” debuted in September 2022 and has enjoyed immense success. In a September 2022 interview with Variety, ahead of her show’s release, Hudson revealed why she wanted to do a talk show. “I come from a very talkative family. Oh my God, we love talking,” she said. “I’ve been so blessed to do so many things in my career…I want to help someone else have a platform.”

Hudson is the perfect person for the job, and fans love her. “I’ve known her obviously for a very long time. I knew her personality,” Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, told Variety at the time. “I knew she had the authenticity and was a fast learner.” He continued, “No one I’ve known in my career went from a reality show to a movie set and then won an Oscar. I mean, when you just think about that, she went from seventh place on ‘Idol’ to the star of ‘Dreamgirls’ and then won an Oscar for it. That’s extraordinary.”

On November 13, Hudson had a very special guest appearance on her show: Fantasia Barrino, who won “American Idol” Season 3. The pair reflected on their time on the show, which served as a platform for both of their careers. A photo collage of them appeared on the screen. “I’m about to cry,” Barrino said, People reports. “Because we’ve come a long way. We never stopped singing.” Hudson added, “No. And we’re still singing now.”