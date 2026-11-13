These Celebrity Kids Auditioned For ‘American Idol,’ But Did They Make It Far?

“American Idol” has delivered plenty of surprises throughout its more than 20-season run. Over the years, viewers have watched thousands of aspiring singers audition and try their luck on the competition, hoping for the opportunity that could change their lives forever.

Interestingly, among those contestants were similar, familiar last names belonging to the children of celebrities. While having a well-known parent may have brought some added attention, these aspiring singers were determined to step out of their families’ shadows and make names for themselves. And some managed to go surprisngly far in the competition, proving that their talent could speak for itself.

1. Lara Johnston- Daughter of Doobie Brothers Lead Singer Tom Johnston

Getty Singer Lara Johnston performs onstage at the 12th Annual Young Hollywood Awards at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre on May 13, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Lara Johnston, born in November 1989, is the daughter of legendary Doobie Brothers lead singer Tom Johnston. Lara auditioned for “American Idol” on season 10 in 2011, and in front of judges Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez, and Randy Jackson, sang a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “All I Do.” Lara received three yeses from the judges and earned herself a golden ticket to Hollywood.

According to Gear Live, the aspiring singers were put into groups during Hollywood Week, with Lara put into a group called The Night Owls, with three other contestants. Unfortunately, Lara was not among the women who advanced to the next round.

Lara continues to sing today, and even sang alongside her famous father for a special performance in 2020, showcasing her powerful vocals.

2. Jane Erin Carrey- Daughter of Actor & Comedian Jim Carrey

Getty Jane Erin Carrey, Jim Carrey and Jackson Riley pose during the 51st Cesar Film Awards at L’Olympia on February 26, 2026 in Paris, France.

Jim Carrey’s only child, Jane Erin Carrey, wanted to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry, trying her luck on “American Idol” season 11 in 2012. Jane sang a rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About” and impressed judges Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez, and Randy Jackson. She even called her famous dad after she got a golden ticket to Hollywood.

“She’s so wonderful and amazing, so I can’t wait for the world to understand what she has to offer,” Carrey could be heard saying on the phone.

However, Jane’s rendition of “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” by Creedence Clearwater Revival was not good enough for the judges to send her to the next round, and she was sent home.

3. Grace Franklin- Granddaughter of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin

Grace Franklin, the granddaughter of legendary singer Aretha Franklin, was only 15-years-old when she auditioned in front of Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry on season 20 in 2022. According to Today, Grace performed two songs for the judges: Lauryn Hill’s “Killing Me Softly” and her grandmother’s iconic hit, “Ain’t No Way.”

Both Bryan and Richie believed that Grace was not ready for the competition, and both said no to sending her to Hollywood Week, with Richie telling the aspiring singer, “Now, you’re 15, you’ve got the family lineage, OK? What we need to put in now is time and some work in to get it up to par.” However, Perry didn’t agree with them, sparking a tense debate between the judges that ultimately led to Perry walking off the judges’ panel!

4. Emmy Russell- Granddaughter of Country Music Icon Loretta Lynn

Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of country music legend Loretta Lynn, competed on season 22 of “American Idol” in 2024 and did incredibly well on the show. She auditioned with an original song titled “Skinny” and received three yeses to go to Hollywood.

Russell continued to be a fan favorite on the show, and during the Top 8 round, she even sang a rendition of her grandmother’s song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” She advanced all the way to the Top 5, singing “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus and “Carried Me With You” by Brandi Carlile, before she was ultimately eliminated, just one week before the finale.

Interestingly, Russell would share on “The Thrivalist Podcast with Jamie George” a year later that she was “so mad” the judges had her sing her grandmother’s tune. Russell detailed that she had to choose from three songs to sing during the Top 8 and, because she already knew her grandmother’s song, chose that one. But she was afraid that singing the song “was just going to add to” claims of nepotism. Despite the frustrations, she made it to the next round.

5. Lola Bonfiglio- Daughter of Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) & Granddaughter of Brian Wilson (The Beach Boys)

Getty Singer/songwriter Carnie Wilson (R), daughter Lola Sofia Bonfiglio (C) and husband singer Rob Bonfiglio (L) attend the world premiere of Disney+ documentary “The Beach Boys” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 21, 2024.

On “American Idol” season 23, aspiring singer Lola Bonfiglio had a memorable audition, bringing out her famous mom, Carnie Wilson, and aunt Wendy Wilson of the musical group Wilson Phillips, who performed their hit “Hold On.” Bonfiglio would then sing a second song on her own, Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow,” earning three yeses from judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood.

Unfortunately, Bonfiglio didn’t make it far in the competition, which came to an end during Hollywood Week, where she was eliminated after singing Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather.”

6. Baylee Littrell- Son of Backstreet Boys Star Brian Littrell

Getty Baylee Littrell gets ready to sing the United States national anthem before a semifinal game of the Emirates NBA Cup between the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks at T-Mobile Arena on December 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Knicks defeated the Magic 132-120.

“American Idol” season 23 also featured another celebrity kid who went pretty far in the competition. Baylee Littrell, the son of Backstreet Boys’ Brian Littrell, auditioned with an original song called “Waiting on Myself to Die,” with his famous dad there to support him, and even joined his son to sing a part of the song. Baylee earned a yes from all three judges, making it through to Hollywood Week.

Baylee was a fan favorite and made it all the way to the Top 20 that year before being eliminated when the contestants were narrowed down to the Top 14.

Baylee continues to make music and perform on stage, most recently announcing on Instagram a new song titled “Web of Lies.”