Kelly Clarkson, 44, Stuns in Glamorous Mini Dress on ‘The Voice’ After Weight Loss

Kelly Clarkson is back in her famous red chair on “The Voice,” and her latest look is getting a moment of its own.

The Grammy-winning singer looked stunning in a striking green mini dress during the NBC competition’s live shows, with new photos offering a closer look at her glamorous appearance.

The outfit comes after Clarkson previously spoke publicly about her weight-loss journey and the lifestyle changes she made while prioritizing her health.

Kelly Clarkson Stuns in Green Mini Dress on ‘The Voice’

NBC THE VOICE — “Live Top 13 Part 1 “-” Episode 3012 — Pictured: Kelly Clarkson

Kelly, 44, wore a long-sleeved chartreuse satin mini dress featuring a high neckline and ruched detailing around the waist.

She completed the outfit with sheer black tights, pointed black heels, and delicate jewelry.

NBC THE VOICE — “Live Top 13 Part 1 “-” Episode 3012 — Pictured: Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

The “Since U Been Gone” singer wore her blonde hair in a short, side-parted bob, pairing the look with soft eye makeup and pink lipstick.

In photos taken during the Monday, November 9, broadcast, Kelly smiled while sitting in her signature red coaching chair. Other pictures showed her posing in front of the show’s bright red NBC backdrop.

NBC THE VOICE — “Live Top 13 Part 1”–” Episode 3012 — Pictured: Kelly Clarkson

The appearance marked another stylish moment for the singer, who has been experimenting with shorter hairstyles and bold fashion choices during Season 30.

Kelly Clarkson Previously Opened Up About Her Weight Loss

Clarkson has spoken openly about her weight over the years, including the health concerns that prompted her to make changes.

During a May 2024 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she discussed her weight loss with actress Whoopi Goldberg.

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The original “American Idol” winner revealed that her doctor had recommended medication after her bloodwork raised concerns.

Clarkson also clarified that she was not taking Ozempic, despite widespread speculation, per People.

“Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not, it’s something else,” she explained during the conversation.

The singer did not publicly identify the prescription medication.

How Did Kelly Clarkson Lose Weight?

Getty Kelly Clarkson

Medication wasn’t the only change Clarkson discussed. In a January 2024 interview with People, the singer credited her move to New York City with helping her develop a more active routine.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she said.

She also spoke about adjusting her diet, including eating more protein and following her doctor’s recommendations.

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She previously discussed being diagnosed with prediabetes and said she had initially hesitated to begin medication.

Kelly Clarkson Returns to ‘The Voice’ for Season 30

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Clarkson’s latest appearance comes during a busy period in her television career.

After ending her Emmy-winning daytime talk show in 2026, the singer returned to NBC’s “The Voice” alongside Adam Levine, Queen Latifah and Riley Green.

The milestone season premiered Monday, September 21, and moved into its live rounds on Monday, November 9.

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Clarkson first became a coach in 2018 and has guided four contestants to victory during her time on the series.

Her return has also reunited her with the kind of singing competition that launched her own career in 2002.