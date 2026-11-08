Katy Perry ‘In Active Discussions’ For Docuseries & Memoir, Will Have ‘a Lot to Say’ About Marriage to Russell Brand

Katy Perry has said little about her marriage to Russell Brand, her husband from October 2010 until they separated in December 2011.

However, now that the British comedian’s four-week trial has concluded with Brand facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty on multiple charges of sexual assault, she’s reportedly ready to open up about their brief marriage.

‘A Very Dark Period In Her Life’

Getty Katy Perry and Russell Brand arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) August 28, 2011 at the Noika Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, California. AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. Brown (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

A new report from the Daily Mail claims that the former “American Idol” judge is now ready to revisit her past in a memoir and accompanying documentary series.

According to insiders, Perry had been awaiting the verdict in Brand’s trial before making a decision on whether to proceed with the projects.

“Katy has received multiple offers over the years to tell her story but would not consider anything until after the trial,” an insider told the Mail. “She has a lot to say.”

Per the Mail’s source, “At the moment, she’s considering a Netflix-type series and an autobiography. She and her team have been in active discussions.”

Continuing, the source indicated that Perry will share all the details of her relationship with Brand, which will understandably take on a whole other level of resonance now that he’s a convicted felon.

“There is a lot about that marriage which people don’t know,” the source added. “It was a very dark period in her life.”

The source told the Mail that Perry was currently in discussions with both Netflix and Hulu about a potential docuseries.

A Red Carpet Moment Goes Viral

mind you he used to use an “obey” tag on katy perry everytime she wasn’t agreeing with him. imagine the horrors he did behind closed doors… pic.twitter.com/WbfL6tRQCZ https://t.co/KmGABdr8VC— bbl era (@notwhomstfarted) November 5, 2026

Meanwhile, a brief interview with the then-couple on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2010 has gone viral on social media.

When a British reporter asks Brand what he thought the Academy Awards, Perry interjects to jokingly declare, “You didn’t watch it.”

Brand then attempts to joke about his “favorite bit” of the show, which prompts the reporter to tell Perry, “You just put him in it right now,” with Brand responding, somewhat seriously, “I did watch the Oscars.” Perry then interjects, “I call him on his bull-[expletive].”

“Don’t swear,” Brand tells Perry, reminding her the interview will air on a British morning show. He then holds up a small pin, pointing it in Perry’s direction — at which point the video freezes and zooms in to show it reads “OBEY.”

After Brand speaks about the Oscars some more, the reporter interrupts to ask, “Katy, how do you deal with this guy?”

Clearly flustered, Perry stammers a bit before awkwardly declaring, “He’s actually hilarious,” while Brand, holding her hand, begins to pull her away.

“I’m glad you find him funny,” the reporter adds.

Getty Katy Perry and Russell Brand on December 3, 2011 — weeks before he filed for divorce.

Perry has rarely spoken about her marriage to Brand, but did open up in a 2013 interview with Vogue.

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness,” she said.

“He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting,” Perry continued, before sharing a cryptic comment that now appears less so in light of Brand’s conviction.

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day,” Perry shared. “I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”