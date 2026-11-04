Simon Cowell Seen in Photos 2 Months After Surgery, Giving a Rare Look Into His Private Life

Simon Cowell stepped away from the spotlight to recover from back surgery. In August, it was announced he would miss filming for some of “America’s Got Talent” Season 21. However, fans received an update about Cowell’s health when his wife, Lauren Silverman, posted a collection of family photos on Instagram on November 1.

Simon Cowell Seen Looking Happy & Healthy

The photos offer a glimpse into their family, including Silverman’s son, Adam Silverman, and her younger son, Eric Cowell, whom she shares with the former “American Idol” judge. In one photo, the couple poses for a selfie, with Cowell holding the camera and smiling while Silverman rests her head on his shoulder. They both look happy and healthy.

In the caption, Silverman shared her thoughts. “Scenes from a dream. October half term edition,” she began her message. “Sometimes a photo just can’t capture how a moment feels. The sea, the sunshine, nature, and being surrounded by the people and dogs I love most and having nowhere else I need to be. All I can really say is that my heart is full. Feeling incredibly grateful, happy, and at peace with life right now.”

Fans loved seeing a glimpse into Cowell and Silverman’s lives and flooded the comment section with their thoughts. “This is so wholesome, and I love love the audio,” a comment reads. “So cute made my day,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Love this! Beautiful couple!” “I hope y’all have fun today. Lauren make sure simon stays off a surf board,” and “Feelings to always remember! Enjoy these moments in time.”

Simon Cowell’s Broken Back

In August, People reported that Cowell underwent another surgery to repair his back, stemming from an electric bike accident in 2020. “Obviously medical matters are private, but it’s routine, and he will be back in a few weeks,” his representative shared with Entertainment Weekly.

“I knew I’d broken my back the minute I landed. It was really, really kind of sudden and it hurt,” Cowell told Extra in February 2021. “It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-Ray, I really nearly could have smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn’t have been able to walk.”

He continued, “I was thinking, ‘I’ve got to get back into the house because I can’t lie there’… and made myself kind of get carried into my bedroom, which is right there at the beginning of the house, and I’m lying there, and I’m kind of passing out… It was surreal.”

Lauren Silverman Supports Charity Event

On November 2, fans got a glimpse of Silverman and Cowell again when they were tagged in a photo from their attendance at the Katie Piper Foundation. Cowell opted for a relaxed outfit, wearing a black T-shirt and black trousers, while Silverman wowed in a stunning red dress.

In the caption, the foundation made an announcement, writing, “We’re delighted to announce that Lauren Cowell will be joining us to read at this year’s Celebration of Christmas! As a patron of the Katie Piper Foundation, Lauren’s continued support means so much to the Foundation, and we’re thrilled to have her involved in this special evening. Join Lauren, Katie Piper and friends for a beautiful evening of Carols at St George’s church in Mayfair.”