Simon Cowell’s ‘X Factor’ Reboot Gets Disappointing Update

Simon Cowell may always be associated with his judging days on “American Idol.” But that’s far from the only singing competition that helped make him a household name. His British series “The X Factor” was a major hit for 14 years. And fans have been hoping to see it return ever since its final episode aired in 2018. Unfortunately, a new update suggests that a reboot isn’t happening anytime soon.

Honestly, when you look at the talent that came out of the competition, it’s easy to understand why viewers would love another season. Rumors about a possible revival started gaining attention. When? After it was suggested on social media that ITV was considering bringing the show back. Cowell was apparently in support of the idea. And it seemed like there might be a real chance of seeing the competition again.

Sadly, this isn’t quite what fans were hoping to hear. It seems like the proposed comeback is being put on hold, and viewers shouldn’t expect a new season anytime soon. Here’s what we know, so far.

‘The X Factor’ Reboot Isn’t Happening Anytime Soon

Cowell has continued pushing for “The X Factor” to return, but ITV doesn’t appear ready to move forward with the idea, per The Mirror.

An anonymous insider spoke to the publication about the ongoing conversations surrounding the potential revival. They explained just how interested Cowell remains in bringing the competition back.

“They are always pitching it. It’s safe to say that everyone is well aware of Simon’s desire to bring it back – he’s incredibly keen. But right now, the time is not right.”

That’s probably not the answer fans were hoping for, especially after hearing so much about a possible comeback. However, the insider suggested that the idea hasn’t necessarily been abandoned for good.

“It is maybe one for further down the line. They’ve pushed for it to return since the moment it ended.”

So, while Cowell may be eager to get the competition back on television; it sounds like ITV isn’t convinced that now is the right time.

“But it hasn’t been long enough so it won’t be happening any time soon.“

Yep, that’s certainly disappointing news for viewers who were hoping to see another round of auditions and performances. Still, the mention of a possible return further down the line leaves a little room for optimism.

And let’s be real, considering the show’s history and the artists it helped introduce to the world. There’s plenty of reason to believe a revival could attract an audience when the timing is right.

‘The X Factor’ Helped Launch Some of Music’s Biggest Names

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One reason the possibility of a reboot continues to generate excitement is the show’s history of introducing audiences to talented performers.

During its 14-year run in the U.K., “The X Factor” became responsible for launching or helping build the careers of several recognizable names in the music industry. And honestly, it’s an impressive collection of talent for one reality competition to have associated with it.

One Direction became an international sensation after the five members were brought together during the show’s seventh season. Little Mix also went on to become one of the most successful girl groups of their generation.

Meanwhile, Leona Lewis and Alexandra Burke both demonstrated just how much success could come from winning the competition.

The original British series aired its final regular season in 2018, bringing an end to a television run that had lasted 14 years. Although the franchise continued with additional programming in 2019. Both “The X Factor: Celebrity” and “The X Factor: The Band” were aired. Still, fans haven’t gotten a proper return of the original competition.

Yep, there’s certainly no shortage of former contestants whose careers remind viewers why the series became such a popular part of reality television.

Could ITV Being Sold Have Something to Do With the Delay?

There may also be some business considerations affecting the possibility of a revival. The Mirror pointed to ITV’s proposed £1.6 billion sale of its broadcasting business to Sky as one possible reason the reboot isn’t moving forward right now.

The proposed deal aims to help the companies compete more effectively with global streaming platforms, per ITV’s announcement. ITV announced the agreement in July 2026, with completion subject to regulatory approval.

While this hasn’t been confirmed as the reason behind the delay, it seems like ITV has some bigger things to work through. Before potentially committing to bringing back an established franchise.

So, what does this mean for fans? For now, viewers will have to settle for revisiting old performances and remembering some of the memorable contestants who came through the competition.

A reboot may not be happening anytime soon, but the possibility hasn’t been completely ruled out. And considering Cowell’s continued interest, it wouldn’t be surprising if “The X Factor” comes up in conversations again down the road.