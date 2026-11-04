Remi Wolf Reveals Why She’s ‘So Happy’ She Didn’t Make It Further on ‘American Idol’

“American Idol” has served as a launching pad for countless stars, helping kick-start the successful careers of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, and Chris Daughtry, to name a few.

However, not every contestant who steps on the “Idol” stage dreams of making it all the way to the top. “Photo ID” singer Remi Wolf knows that firsthand, having competed on season 13 of the reality TV show back in 2014. Wolf, who was just 17 at the time, looked back on her “American Idol” experience and made a surprising admission about her time on the show.

Remi Wolf Shares Why Getting Eliminated from ‘American Idol’ Was the ‘Biggest Blessing’

Getty Remi Wolf attends Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

In an interview with People, Remi Wolf looked back on her time on “American Idol,” having been a contestant on the show on season 13, when she was just 17. Interestingly, the songstress revealed that she was “so happy” she didn’t make it far.

“To be candid, I am so happy I didn’t make it any farther on the show than I did,” she said. “I feel like it was the biggest blessing.”

Wolf, now 30, had no experience in the music industry at the time, telling People that being on Idol gave her some sense of what to expect. “I got pretty decently far, and it was a cool experience to see how the entertainment industry works because I had no experience whatsoever in that world,” she said.

She also admitted that she was glad that she didn’t find fame at such a young age because she knew she wasn’t mature enough to handle the pressures and influence that come with the music industry.

“I was such a baby, and I’m so glad that I was able to carve my own path as a baby growing into an adult rather than having that early influence on me by executives and stuff,” she shared. “I feel like my frontal cortex was not developed enough to handle it.”

“I look back on that experience with total fondness and wide eyes, and I was just like, ‘Wow, this is fun,'” she added.

How Far Did Wolf Make It on ‘American Idol?’

Getty Remi Wolf performs at the OUTLOUD Music Festival at 2025 WeHo Pride on June 01, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

Appearing as a contestant on season 13, Wolf auditioned in front of then-judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Harry Connick Jr., singing Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” According to Wolf, Lopez “did not expect my voice to come out of my body,” and she received three yeses from the judges, advancing to Hollywood Week.

At the time, Wolf believed what set her apart from the other contestants was “my voice, and my stage presence, and I think that I have a distinct personality, and also my hair.”

According to People, Wolf was eliminated during Hollywood Week and never made it to live shows. However, she went on to make a name for herself in the music industry outside the reality TV competition, eventually finding success with that same unique sound and lively personality.

Most recently, Wolf released her third studio album, “Mud,” which includes songs like “Bottle” and “Champagne.” “Mud” became her highest-charting album on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 18.