Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Bo Bice Shares Heartbreaking Loss

Bo Bice competed on “American Idol” Season 4 and was a runner-up to Carrie Underwood in 2005. While he hasn’t enjoyed the same level of fame as Underwood, Bice is deeply loved and appreciated by his fans, fondly referred to as the Bo Peeps. On Monday, November 2, Bice shared a heartbreaking update about the death of one of his beloved fans.

Bo Bice Shares Passing of a Beloved Fan

Bice posted a throwback photo on Instagram of himself and a fan named Sue Dell, embracing and smiling for a photo. In the caption, he shared his thoughts, writing, “One of my favorite memories is of my good fan friend and music companion, Sue Dell, who was so sweet and beautiful and wonderful.”

He continued, “She was a peep from the very beginning, and I was so honored to be a part of her journey through this life. I know one day we will meet again in heaven and that way we will both be singing along together in the Lord’s choir. I love and miss you very much. Sue Dell see you soon kiddo. Love, BB.”

Fans reacted in the comments with condolences. “Praying for peace & comfort for you & everyone blessed to know Sue. Because of the promise of eternal life, we will be reunited again, one day, in our heavenly home,” a comment reads.

“So true!! I love your comment!! My condolences,” a second fan shared.

Bo Bice’s Changing Appearance

These days, Bice looks very different from his television debut with his distinct rocker appearance and long hair. On November 1, he celebrated his 51st birthday with a post on Instagram. He shared a bunch of photos from his birthday celebrations and shared his thoughts in the caption.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME?! I guess so! What does 51 have in store? New Music, Journey, Way of Life. A RESURRECTED, BRAND NEW MAN,” he wrote. “Christ Jesus I thank you for all the many blessing you provide me. I’m so grateful for my children, my family & friendships, the gift of life that has grown so abundant through surrender to you. I’m so grateful for your grace and eternal love you showed a sinner like me…” He also thanked fans for their birthday wishes.

Reactions to the post include, “Happy Birthday Bo I have a feeling this is going to be an incredible year for you!!” “Rocking it! Love the new look!” “Happy 51st Birthday Bo! May your day be blessed!” and “Happy Birthday and best wishes for all God has in store for you!”

Bo Bice & Carrie Underwood’s Friendship

Getty Bo Bice and Carrie Underwood appear onstage during “American Idol” finale

Bice and Underwood were close on the show, and there were no hard feelings when he lost out on the “American Idol” win to her. In an episode of her “Idol to Icon” YouTube series, Underwood spoke about Bice. “I also can’t explain how amazing Bo is and was during the entire show,” she said, TV Insider reports. “We were besties from early on in the show, so for the two of us to be in the finale together, it was a dream come true to have my friend next to me on that stage, as well.”