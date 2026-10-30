Fans Barely Recognize ‘Idol’ Runner-Up Bo Bice After Huge Transformation — ‘Brand New Man’

Nearly two years after Bo Bice returned to “American Idol” in early 2025, the singer is barely recognizable after a head-to-toe transformation. Bice, who was runner-up to Carrie Underwood in 2005, posted before-and-after pics of himself on October 29, 2026. After losing 89 pounds and cutting off his signature long hair and beard, fans could barely believe their eyes.

“Well, well, Tinkerbell…Who’s THAT guy?!” Bice wrote in the caption of his side-by-side photos. “Ain’t it funny what 2 years’ll do in your life.”

Bo Bice is Ready to Release New Music Alongside New Look

In April, Bice shared his new look for the first time, revealing his weight loss, shorter hair, and a fix for his “broken failing teeth due to years of Crohn’s issues, Stomach Acid eating away at my enamel and Stomach Surgeries changing my palate and septum.”

In his latest post, shared in honor of his new song, “Brand New Man,” Bice wrote, “Here’s a blast from my past and a glimpse into my future with a new life, new style, but the same southern soul.”

Bice noted that he hasn’t released new music since winning the Message Song/Social Impact Award at the 2024 Hollywood Independent Music Awards for his song “Born of Heroes’ Blood.” According to his website, he is also working on a new album, “Resurrected,” for a 2027 release.

Fans were thrilled to see Bice’s before-and-after photos and news of his new music, including one who wrote, “Have been wondering where you were! Welcome back!”

Another commented, “You looked good then and now. Keep rockin!” while someone else exclaimed, “Dude! Great pics!!”

Bo Bice Has Faced Some Tough Years, Including Recent Divorce

Bice’s website says that “the last few years tested Bo in ways the spotlight never did. He doesn’t hide from it.” In June, he revealed that he and his wife of two decades had decided to divorce.

Posting a holiday photo of them with their sons when they were little, he wrote, “Well it’s one of the posts that I wish I would never have to make. It’s a sad day for my family and I for sure. I wanted to get in front of any unofficial announcements & potentially rumors to avoid further hardship to our family.”

“As all of you know, June 15th would have been Caroline and my 21st wedding anniversary, he continued. “It’s been a long time since I’ve posted anything about her and my relationship, I know that you’ve all had question (the both of us have questions too) because many of you have asked, especially recently. But it’s time to clear the air.”

“Caroline and I are divorcing, amicably,” he announced, noting that they’d spent 23 years together, “had ups & downs, wins & loses, rains & shines.” But, he said their challenges had “become an impassable obstacle over the past year as we’ve both worked hard to keep our family and marriage in tact. It’s an extremely difficult time for us all and I know that someday the rain will pass and the clarity that sunlight brings may give understanding to what we could not comprehend at the present time.”

“Brand New Man” does not appear to be available on streaming services yet, but he is excited about performing upcoming shows.