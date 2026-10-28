Keith Urban’s True Feelings for Nicole Kidman Revealed Months After Divorce

Their marriage is over, but Keith Urban reportedly still loves Nicole Kidman. Nearly 10 months after the former couple finalized their divorce, insiders claim the country singer still misses the Oscar-winning actress, even as they move forward with separate lives.

The Former “American Idol” Judge, 59, has reportedly kept busy with music, but a new report says his feelings for Nicole, also 59, remain complicated after nearly two decades together.

Keith Urban Reportedly Still Loves Nicole Kidman After Divorce

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An insider told the Daily Mail that the Grammy-winning singer still holds deep affection for his former wife despite their decision to separate.

“He’s not regretful about his decision [to part ways],” the source claimed.

“But he misses Nicole.”

Another insider said the relationship still carries emotional significance for the country star. “He’s very fond of Nicole,” the source said.

“That love for her never went away – and it never will.”

The comments offer a glimpse into how Keith is reportedly adjusting to life after his marriage. However, the singer has not publicly confirmed the insiders’ claims.

Keith Urban Reportedly Turns to Music Following Split

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According to the Daily Mail, Keith has been focusing on recording new music, with some recent experiences reportedly influencing his songwriting.

The outlet also reported that the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer has been spotted at familiar Nashville restaurants where he once dined with Nicole. An insider claimed he now visits some of those places alone.

The source said Keith wants attention to return to his music rather than his personal life.

The former couple announced their separation in September 2025, according to People. Their divorce was finalized on January 6, 2026, after 19 years together.

Keith and Nicole share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15, from their nearly 20-year marriage.

Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Difficult Year After Keith Urban Divorce

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While Keith has largely avoided discussing the split publicly, Nicole has spoken about the difficult period that followed.

In a March interview with Variety, the “Moulin Rouge!” actress admitted that personal challenges had led her to step back from the public eye. “Last year, I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell,” she said.

Nicole emphasized that her family, particularly her daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15, remained her priority.

More recently, the Academy Award winner reflected on her decades-long Hollywood career in Vogue Australia‘s November 2026 cover story. Asked what made her proudest, she responded, “Surviving. Literally starting out in this industry at 14 and still being here.”

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Share Nearly Two Decades of History

The couple met at the G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles in 2005 and married in Sydney in June 2006, according to Variety. Throughout their marriage, they frequently supported each other at concerts, movie premieres and award ceremonies.

Nicole also helped Keith through his struggles with addiction early in their marriage, a period he publicly acknowledged during her 2024 AFI Life Achievement Award tribute, per NBC News.

Although their romantic relationship has ended, the pair remain connected through their daughters.

Nicole previously told Variety that preserving their family bond mattered more than discussing the private details of their separation.

For now, neither has publicly suggested that a reconciliation is underway, even as insiders claim Keith’s affection for his former wife remains.