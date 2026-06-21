Keith Urban Shares Rare Public Message for Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman on Her Birthday

Nicole Kidman‘s 59th birthday was filled with love from friends, family, and fans, but one message stood out from the rest. Months after finalizing their divorce, Keith Urban publicly wished his former wife a happy birthday, offering a brief but heartfelt tribute that caught fans’ attention.

Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

The country star shared the message on Instagram Stories on June 20 as Kidman marked another year with a quiet celebration of her own.

Keith Urban Reaches Out on Nicole Kidman’s Birthday

The former “American Idol” judge kept things simple but warm. “Happy birthday, Nicole Mary!!!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote on Instagram Stories, set against a purple-and-teal background.

The gesture came months after the former couple finalized their divorce following nearly 20 years of marriage.

While Kidman did not publicly respond to the message, fans were quick to note the supportive tone of Urban’s post. The former couple share daughters Sunday and Faith and have continued to prioritize family despite their marriage ending.

Nicole Kidman Celebrates Bittersweet 59th Birthday in Nature

While birthday wishes poured in online, Kidman marked the occasion with a peaceful moment outdoors. The Oscar winner shared a selfie from a nature hike and reflected on turning 59.

“Another trip around the sun ☀️💛 Thank you for all the birthday love xx. #SummerSolsticeBaby,” she wrote.

The post quickly attracted messages from friends and fans, adding to a birthday celebration that appeared centered on gratitude and family.

Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Keith Urban, kept it short and sweet.

“Happy birthday mumma,” read her caption. “No one I adore more.” In the photo, the “Big Little Lies” star struck a glamorous pose, fingers tangled in her curls.

Kidman Opens Up About Life After Divorce

Getty

The “Practical Magic” star has stayed largely guarded about her personal life since the breakup. “I’m hanging in there,” she told Interview in November 2025, just after word of the separation broke.

Months on, she opened up about putting family first and keeping life steady for her girls. “I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward,” she told Variety in March.

“That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

She was equally firm that Nashville would stay her base. “We have our life here,” she said. “I’m part of the city and community for 20 years. It’s my home.”

Keith Urban Finds Comfort in Music After the Split

Urban has mostly kept quiet about the divorce, but people in his circle say he is focused on what’s ahead.

A source told Us Weekly in October 2025, a month after the news became public, that the split had been a long time coming, with the two slowly drifting apart over the years.

Through it all, music has been his anchor. Earlier this year, fellow country singer Russell Dickerson offered a reassuring read on where Urban’s head is at.

“Keith Urban is my guy,” Dickerson told Page Six, adding that Urban was “doing great” and pouring his energy into his work.