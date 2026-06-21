Rod Stewart Doggedly Finishes Performance After Almost Fainting Onstage: ‘The Show Must Go On’ [VIDEO]

Rod Stewart, who appeared as a guest mentor on season 5 of “American Idol,” refused to let his apparent breathing troubles put a stop to his concert the night of Friday, June 19 as he was seen taking a break from performing to use an oxygen tank and telling fans he “dang near fainted.”

While onstage, he suddenly sank to the floor and asked the crowd, “Would you mind if I sat down for just a moment?”

The rock icon was performing in West Valley City, Utah, as a part of his grueling “One Last Time” tour which is set to run until early September.

TMZ reports the 81-year-old was seen “doubling over in discomfort” at times during his show, and needed to “take puffs from an oxygen tank onstage.”

The outlet captured video footage they say showed the “Have I Told You Lately” singer was spotted “supporting himself on musical instruments, barriers and even a pole at the side of the stage,” and was helped by several backstage attendants who rendered aid.

Despite his apparent struggle to breathe, the report says Stewart tapped his foot and tried to stay on beat before “taking some big inhales” of oxygen and continuing to perform.

The story says Stewart made light of the situation by joking to the audience that he “dang near fainted,” and sat down in a chair for the last portion of his show.

After getting medical attention, he bravely declared, “The show must go on.”

Doctors Say Utah’s Altitude May Have Caused Rod Stewart’s Breathing Troubles

A pair of Chicago-based physicians who call themselves “The Twin Doctors” on Instagram shared a post analyzing the situation and discussing what they know about how high altitude can interfere with breathing.

“Sometimes altitude and age don’t mix,” they explained. They went to suggest Stewart may have been struggling to breathe because “Utah’s high elevation of over 4,300 feet means thinner air and lower oxygen availability, which can cause shortness of breath, dizziness, and fatigue—effects that hit especially hard for vocalists exerting themselves during long, energetic sets.”

The breathing problems are not the only health setback Stewart has weathered on this tour. A few weeks ago, he was forced to cancel his May 29 and May 30 performances which were scheduled for the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas after his doctor advised him to call them off.

He told his fans in a statement, “My apologies to my family of fans,. I am on vocal rest as I recover from a sinus infection. I look forward to seeing you at a future show at Caesars Palace or on tour this summer.”

Rod Stewart Is a Two-Time Cancer Survivor

Rod Stewart has overcome several health scares throughout his career, including a thyroid cancer diagnosis in 2000, and prostate cancer in 2016. He defeated both, receiving news he was all clear of cancer in 2022.

In a 2026 interview with Dan Rather, he said “I think determination has always got me through, since I was a little kid.” He referenced how his work ethic formed at an early age, saying he didn’t miss any days of school despite not being “particularly bright” at academics.

He also talked about making it through one surgery which required doctors to cut open his entire throat, destroying the muscle memory of his vocal cords. He says it took him “7 or 8 months” to start singing again.