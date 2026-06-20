Paula Abdul Shows Off Her Lovely Legs While Lounging by the Pool to Mark Her 64th Birthday

Along with being the singer behind hits like “Straight Up” and “The Promise of a New Day,” as well as an original “American Idol” judge, Paula Abdul is famous for her smooth moves as a dancer.

Still in fine form, the star is showing off her lovely legs in a birthday post marking her 64th birthday.

Paula Looks Vibrant In Her Birthday Photo

Paula hopped onto Instagram on Friday, June 19, to mark her big day with a post that showed her sitting in the shade beside a pool while wearing a colorful wrap that covered her upper body but left her legs bare. The star also wore a straw hat with her wavy hair worn down around her shoulders as she smiled at the camera.

In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Celebrating another trip around the sun today 🌞 Thank you for all of the birthday love and kind wishes. I feel so grateful and so loved as I step into another year ♥️”

Getty Paula Abdul

Paula’s followers sent her plenty of birthday wishes in the comments, with one person writing, “Happppy Birthday! Wishing you the most fabulous year ahead!! Sending hugs 💕”

“Happy birthday, beautiful @paulaabdul!! Enjoy your special day! 🎂🎉💐,” someone else added.

A third fan wrote, “Happy Birthday, my sweet Paula!!!!! Happy healthy creative prosperous year ahead. You deserve it. Xoxo ❤️🙏🎹🎤🎉🎁🎂❤️”

“Happy birthday!!!🥳🎈🎉 sending you so much love💕💕💕,” came from another follower.

Someone else left a comment, saying, “Happy birthday dear Paula🥰🥳🥳🎉🎉🎈🎈I wish you a fantastic day and all the best.You deserve to be celebrated in every way, and hope you enjoy your day🥰🎂🎂🎂Sending you a big birthday hug♥️♥️♥️”

Fellow birthday girl, former “Bachelorette” and “Dancing with the Stars” winner Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, “Wait we share a bday???? Gemini twins!!!!! Love this. happy birthday.”

Paula Still ‘Put[s] In the Hard Work’

Getty Paula Abdul

Paula “is far from slowing down,” People noted in July 2019. At the time, she was “prepping for her first Las Vegas residency,” and was “putting in the hard work, starting each day before the sun and going until late at night.”

“It’s very physically intense,” the star told People. “I get up at 6 and I work with my trainer for an hour and a half. Then I go to rehearsals at about a quarter to 9. We do a warm-up and then we dance. We go from about 9:45 until 7 p.m., and we take one day off.”

“I do a lot of stretching,” Paula also explained. “When I’m with my trainer I’m doing Pilates, I’m doing a lot of back and core work. Even though I’m dancing all day I often do straight cardio just so that I’m conditioning my body. And after each performance I usually get in an ice-cold tub. It’s not fun! It shocks your body, but it helps with inflammation.”

She also talked to People about her food choices, which she’s careful about due to the fact that it fuels her dancing, but also because she deals with reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD), which “is a form of chronic pain that usually affects an arm or a leg,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“When you have RSD, the best thing to do is lower your acidity to slow inflammation, so I follow a low alkaline diet,” Paula noted. “I don’t like following diets but I try to keep the acidity down because that’s what causes flares up in my body. But I’m really blessed; I’m in remission and I’ve been in remission for years now.”