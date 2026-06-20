Carrie Underwood Stuns Fans With Hidden Talent in Viral Drum Solo Video

Carrie Underwood is reminding fans that her talents extend far beyond her powerhouse vocals.

The country superstar and “American Idol” judge is going viral thanks to resurfaced concert footage that highlights an unexpected skill: playing the drums.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her Hidden Talent

While Underwood has no plans to hit the road for a major tour this year, clips from past performances have found new life on social media, with fans discovering — or rediscovering — her impressive percussion abilities.

The videos, which have been widely shared online in recent weeks, feature Underwood confidently stepping behind a drum kit during live performances.

The footage has sparked excitement among fans who were surprised to learn that the Grammy winner is more than just an accomplished singer.

Many took to the comments section to share their reactions.

“Wow she is amazing,” one fan wrote.

“She is totally awesome,” another commented.

A third added, “She can sing she can play anything she puts her mind to it she’s just one amazing performer.”

“Who knew,” another fan remarked.

One of the clips making the rounds online dates back to October 2022, when Underwood launched her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour in Greenville, South Carolina, according to Whiskey Riff.

During the show, the “Before He Cheats” singer stunned concertgoers by performing a drum solo during her song “Poor Everybody Else.”

The moment quickly became a fan favorite, showcasing her versatility as a performer and adding another layer to her already dynamic live show.

Underwood Doesn’t Plan on Touring in 2026

Although many fans are eager to see Underwood return to the stage, it appears they may have to wait a little longer.

In February 2026, the singer revealed that she has no plans to embark on a tour this year, per iHeartCountry.

“No! Nah,” Underwood said with a laugh when asked about touring plans.

According to Star, the singer is prioritizing rest after years of balancing recording, touring and television commitments.

“She’s totally drained right now, both physically and emotionally,” a source told the outlet. “She’s been going nonstop for years, and this year, she’s just ready to slow down, refocus, and reconnect with the people who matter most.”

That includes her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, and their two sons.

Even without a tour on the horizon, Underwood has remained busy.

Most recently, she returned to television as a judge on the latest season of “American Idol,” the very competition series that launched her career two decades ago.

The role has allowed her to stay connected to music while spending more time with her family.

Underwood often shares sweet videos and images of her farm outside of Nashville.

And while fans may not get a full tour in 2026, the resurfaced videos prove that Underwood still knows how to captivate an audience — whether she’s standing behind a microphone or sitting behind a drum kit.

If the reaction online is any indication, fans will be hoping her next live performance includes another unforgettable drum solo.