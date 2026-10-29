Jennifer Lopez, 57, Sizzles in Mini Dress & Thigh-High Boots as She Makes Important Announcement

On Wednesday, October 28, former “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share four gorgeous photos with fans: a close-up of her face and three photos of her outfit. She wore a white mini dress with a gold sash belt, a statement gold necklace, and thigh-high boots. Her outfit, makeup, and hair were gorgeous, and fans flooded the post with compliments. But she also used the post to make an important announcement about her music.

Jennifer Lopez’s Fans Praise Her Appearance

At 57, Lopez is gorgeous and confident, and fans love to see it. But she also teased her music in the caption. “Happy LOVE? Vinyl Day,” she wrote. To celebrate her seventh studio album, “Love?” Lopez is sharing its first vinyl release. It will be available in three different collectible editions and include her new song, “Proof of Love,” Billboard reports.

Reactions to Lopez’s post include, “You’re Gorgeous so excited to get the new vinyls,” “Finally got all three pre-ordered!!” “Beauty, talent, and pure elegance,” “Love a good release day post,” and “JLo is not a moment, she’s an entire era.”

In another post shared on the On the JLo Instagram page, Lopez posed with the vinyls. In the caption, she shared more details. “You’ve been asking for this one…” she began. “15 years of LOVE? and for the first time ever, it’s coming to vinyl. Featuring hits like On The Floor, I’m Into You, Papi and the brand-new track Proof of Love. Ring in the new era of Jennifer Lopez music kicking off this November with a celebration of the album that defined an era of dance-pop with three new vinyl editions.”

She revealed the ‘LOVE?’ 1LP Standard Edition was a Vintage black vinyl disc and shared the track listing. She also shared the track listing for ‘LOVE?’ 2LP Deluxe Edition, which are “Translucent royal-blue vinyl discs,” and lastly, the ‘LOVE?’ 1LP BILT Edition features a “Translucent cherry red vinyl disc.” All three are available for pre-order and will be released in November.

Jennifer Lopez Shares Inspiration for Her New Music

Fans are excited about the first-ever vinyl release of “Love?” and Lopez’s new song, “Proof of Love.” She spoke about her decision to write and record music after her twins, Max and Emme Muniz, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, moved away for college.

“They take up such a big part of your brain for so long, and when they’re gone, which is devastating and sad and scary, you’re facing a life that’s totally different now, and you’re like, ‘What am I going to do with this space and this time?’ For me, I just went back in the studio,” she told Variety. “I’ve written some of the best songs that I’ve ever written, and I’m really excited. It’s a very happy era album. It’s some of the most joyous, beautiful songs that have just a tad of a tear in them.”

Of her bonus track, “Proof of Love,” Lopez said, “It’s really a beautiful song about this kind of duality. It’s this happy dance song, and these are the things that are the proof of love. One of them is pain and grief when someone’s gone. You feel pain and grief. That’s really proof of love.”