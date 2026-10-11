After His Divorce, Keith Urban Has Been ‘In Touch a Lot’ With Jennifer Lopez: Report

Country music legend and former “American Idol” judge Keith Urban split from his wife of 19 years, Nicole Kidman, in September 2025, and finalized their divorce on January 6, 2026. Since the split, there has been a lot of interest in whether the former couple have moved on and are dating other people. Now, a recent report has shed light on where Urban stands post-divorce.

Jennifer Lopez & Keith Urban’s Connection

Getty Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban attend the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in 2013

Urban served as a judge on “American Idol” alongside Jennifer Lopez, and they appeared to establish a close friendship. Whether it could become something more remains unconfirmed, but a source told Radar Online that the pair have been “in touch a lot.” Lopez filed for divorce from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, in August 2024, and their divorce was finalized in January 2025.

The source continued, “It says a lot that they’ve confided in one another because they’re so private and guarded around other people. They seem to trust each other and feel comfortable opening up about their private situations and even their insecurities.” The source revealed to RadarOnline that Lopez and Urban have “met up in secret – which isn’t hard to arrange given their enormous resources and the fact they’re often in the same city.”

Both stars work in the music industry, but they have other similarities. “J.Lo and Keith have always gotten on like two peas in a pod,” the source said, RadarOnline reports. “Back when they filmed Idol, it was always being talked about, how they were so in sync and obviously drawn to each other. It was open knowledge and plainly obvious to people on set. Ultimately, they never acted on anything. They were in committed relationships.”

The source claims they are now both single and “there’s nothing to stop them from exploring their very obvious connection.” However, they did not detail anything romantic that had happened between Lopez and Urban.

Keith Urban & Jennifer Lopez’s Similarities

Getty Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez speaking during the 2014 Television Critics Association Press Tour in 2014

The obvious similarity Urban and Lopez share is their passion for music, and Lopez has admitted that she is a fan of country music. In a 2014 interview with PopCrush, she said, “I’m a big country music fan. I love country music. I would say, you know, besides hip-hop, country music is one of my favorite genres; I love it.”

She added, “I love the storytelling in country music. I love the lyrics.”

Lopez was asked if she and Urban would ever consider a country music collaboration, to which she replied, “I don’t know… we haven’t talked about doing a country song together, but we’ve talked about performing together. Harry (Connick Jr.) and I have talked about doing maybe an original Christmas song together. You know, different things. But I don’t know, maybe we should! Maybe that would be a good idea.” It has been 12 years since the interview, and there has been no collaboration between Lopez and Urban.