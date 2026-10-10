Luke Bryan’s Latest Video Highlights His Playful Friendship With Blake Shelton

“American Idol” judge Luke Bryan has enjoyed a long friendship with former “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton, and on Friday, October 9, Bryan highlighted their playful bond and friendly rivalry once again with a new video on Instagram.

Luke Bryan Makes Fans Day With Video Aimed at Blake Shelton

The post shows Bryan outside Shelton’s Ole Red bar. He appears to be waiting at the traffic light. The Ole Red sign is clearly visible, and while the “Play It Again” singer did not say more, he did tag Shelton in his caption. The two country music stars have a long-running, playful rivalry because across the street from Ole Red is Bryan’s bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge.

Ole Red’s official Instagram account responded to the post, writing, “And yet you keep coming back…” Fans have flooded the comment section with their thoughts, calling Bryan hilarious and praising the friendship between these two men.

Getty Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan attend the NRA Country/ACM Celebrity Shoot in 2011

“I’m here for this kind of friendship,” a comment reads. “You are hysterical,” another person shared. Other reactions include, “Dudes gunna write a song about climbing that sign,” “Oh man this is going to be good!!” “I’m crying,” and “Oh my goodness, you two are the best.”

In June 2022, during CMA Fest in Nashville, Bryan performed at Shelton’s bar. At the time, Shelton joked about Bryan coming to a “real music venue.” “Well, well, well. Luke Bryan,” he said, Taste of Country reports. “You know, I’m glad that you made the right decision, Luke. I’m glad that you decided to come and perform at a real music venue, rather than your place across the street.” He added, “Welcome to Ole Red, buddy. Love you, Spotify. Actually, love you too, Luke. Have a good show.”

Luke Bryan & Blake Shelton’s Playful Friendship

Getty Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton onstage at the Country Music Awards in 2015

Shelton and Bryan have such a sweet friendship, but they often playfully mock each other. In 2017, Shelton was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive. In June 2026, Bryan joked that that was the wrong decision.

In an appearance on “Are Ya’ll Okay?” he said, “I am better looking than Blake Shelton,” People reports. “[I] should have won PEOPLE’s sexiest man. I can die on that hill.”

In 2022, Bryan also joked about the cover by Photoshopping his face onto Shelton’s body. “Don’t doubt me @katyperry, the @people love me, and I’m the favorite country judge! Don’t be jealous @blakeshelton #AmericanIdol,” he wrote.

Getty Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton perform onstage at the 2024 BMI Country Awards in 2025

In July 2026, Shelton joked about their shared longtime manager, Kerri Edwards’ birthday party, and how he was not allowed to perform at it because of Bryan. “Just found out Kerri Edwards wanted me to play at Crash My Playa next year but @lukebryan didn’t want me there… He also asked Kerri to NOT wish me a happy birthday,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, Parade reports.