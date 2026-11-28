Former “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul is co-hosting the annual Wigs & Wishes event, a charity founded by hairstylist Martino Cartier, that provides wigs to individuals battling cancer. The singer shared her excitement about being part of the event in an Instagram post.

Paula Abdul Shares Excitement for Wigs & Wishes Gala

Abdul posted several photos, including one of herself, Cartier, and a little girl onstage. In other photos, Abdul can be seen smiling, adding a crown to a woman’s head, and posing with multiple attendees. In the caption, she shared her thoughts, writing, “I cannot wait to co-host the 16th Annual @wigsandwishes Gala this weekend with my dear friend @martinocartier!”

She continued, “It’s been an honor to co-chair this extraordinary organization for over a decade, providing free wigs to women and granting wishes to children battling cancer. Join us this Sunday, November 29th, at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Tickets are still available at wigsandwishes.org! Let’s make some more wishes come true!”

Fans Show Their Support

Fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages. “What a wonderful & heartwarming organization. Congrats Paula. Happy Thanksgiving beauty!!” a comment reads. “Thank you for all you do for others this is beautiful,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Great foundation! Congratulations,” “I wish I could come but I’ll be there in spirit one of the many things that I love about you is that you have one of the worlds biggest hearts,” and “Looking forward to making some magic together.”

Cartier also reacted to the post. “I love you! Thank you for being the greatest Global Ambassador anyone could ever ask for,” he wrote. “But you’re so much more than that. You’re my friend, my sister, and the heartbeat of Wigs & Wishes. You’re a friend to those in need, those battling cancer, and everyone fortunate enough to cross your path.”

He continued, “Everything you’re bringing to this year’s gala is a beautiful reflection of your passion, your love, and your extraordinary heart for these women and children battling cancer. We are beyond blessed to have you, and we truly love you! See you tomorrow, my love!”

All About Wigs & Wishes’ Support for Those Battling Cancer

The Wigs & Wishes website shares more information about those involved in the organization. “Martino is also the proud founder and CEO of Wigs & Wishes,® a non-profit philanthropic organization that supports courageous women and children battling cancer. It grants wigs to women and wishes to children,” the website reads.

The website also lists Abdul as a celebrity sponsor and advisor. Information about her and her achievements has also been shared. “Paula Abdul is a ground-breaking choreographer, dancer, songwriter, performer, designer, actor and business woman. She is a two-time Emmy Award winner, Grammy Award winner, American Music Award winner, and multi-platinum recording artist who has been entertaining her fans for over 25 years,” the website shares.

Among Abdul’s many achievements, she also served as one of the original judges on “American Idol” from 2002 until 2009. Other original judges are Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, who left in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

