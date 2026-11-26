Justin Guarani and Kelly Clarkson will always share a bond from their status as the first-ever runner-up and winner, respectively, of “American Idol” (although the less said about their subsequent movie, “From Justin to Kelly,” the better).

Now, nearly a quarter-century after the competition, Guarini is offering his two cents on Clarkson’s recent headline-making online spat with a Brooklyn retailer.

Her ‘Pretty Woman’ Moment

Back in October, Clarkson took to social media to complain about a “Pretty Woman” moment she experienced in a Brooklyn store, claiming an employee at the shop implied that she didn’t have enough money to purchase an item she was eyeing.

The store was subsequently identified as Art of Play, and the item about she was enquiring was a large mechanical bird. That sparked a he-said, she-said back-and-forth between Clarkson and the store, with each offering differing accounts of what had taken place.

Justin Guarini’s Take

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During a recent interview with Parade, Guarini was asked about Clarkson’s viral feud.

While admitting he was only “peripherally” aware of the situation, he offered his take.

“I think it’s a lesson in being careful how you use your platform,” he told the outlet. “Obviously, she should have an opinion, and if she feels hard done by, then speak your mind. But you know that also it’s like Spider-Man: With great power comes great responsibility.”

That said, he also pointed out that the attention that the store received from the imbroglio brought them a wealth of publicity.

“And, on the other hand, from the store’s perspective, yes, they did catch some flak. But a lot more people know where that store is and about it. I think it certainly did not hurt their business. And so I think it played out the way it needed to play out,” Guarini observed. “The people who supported Kelly support Kelly. People who support the store, support the store. And I think it just gave everyone an opportunity to plant a flag in the ground. No harm, no foul.”

A Lesson From Losing

Getty Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini at FOX-TV’s “American Idol” finale at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Ca. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During his interview with Parade, Guarini also looked back to the experience of emerging as the first runner-up in “Idol” history, and what losing to Clarkson had taught him.

“I don’t know if it’s any secret, but I lost in front of 30 million people on the No. 1 television show at the time,” he quipped. “And that loss taught me more about confidence than winning ever could.”

As he explained, the first season of “American Idol” was far from the well-oiled machine it’s become after 24 seasons, with the 25th set to premiere in February. That, he pointed out, bonded the contestants in a profound way.

“That first season we were all kind of flying by the seat of our pants,” he shared. “It was beautiful and collaborative. I don’t think competition was at the forefront of our minds. Because we all were just stepping into this unknown space and place, where we knew we had to do what it is that we individually had to do.”

