Former “American Idol” judge and all-around superstar Jennifer Lopez appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday, November 23, where she gave an eye-opening and honest interview about her relationships.

Lopez and host Drew Barrymore bonded on the episode, reflecting on their failed marriages and approaching the topic with humor. On Tuesday, November 24, the “On the Floor” singer shared a collection of photos from her time on the show, giving a better look at her chic outfit and the closeness between her and Barrymore.

Jennifer Lopez Stuns in All-Black Outfit

In the pictures, which Lopez posted on Instagram, fans got a closer look at her gorgeous all-black outfit. She appears in a slim-fitting dress that accentuates her curves, paired with black pointy-toe heels. The simplicity of the look created a timeless, chic, and understated outfit. While most photos show Lopez in her outfit, two pictures also include Barrymore.

Both photos show the women embracing and smiling widely. In the caption, Lopez tagged “The Drew Barrymore Show.” She did not have much to say, but fans did, flooding the comments with their reactions. “We love some legends,” a comment reads. “ICONIC ladies!!!” a second fan shared.

A third comment reads, “A little bit of Hollywood magic, a whole lot of JLo perfection!”

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Her Divorces

Among the things that Lopez and Barrymore discussed on the show were their divorces. “I am three times divorced, and you’re the first person that’s come into my…” Barrymore said on the episode of her show, before Lopez laughingly said, “Who’s sat here who has more?”

Barrymore joked, “You give me a license to go one more time!”

Lopez has been married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony, and Ben Affleck. She split from her fourth husband, Affleck, in August 2024. Barrymore has been married to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green, and Will Kopelman. Barrymore and Kopelman divorced in 2016. They share daughters Olive and Frankie. Lopez also has two children, twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with Anthony.

On the show, Lopez revealed a comment a fan had said to her during a Q&A panel at the 92NY in New York City with Rachel Zegler, Entertainment Weekly reports. “My marriages came up, as they sometimes do, and I went like this,” Lopez said while raising four fingers. “Just to be funny. And somebody in the audience says: ‘You got six more fingers!’”

Lopez is not ashamed of her failed marriages, and she spoke about them candidly and pragmatically. “There’s no rules in this life,” she said. “We all do the best we can, and I can say from the bottom of my heart that with my kids, with my life, with my work, as a human, I’m doing the best I can.”

She continued, “And sometimes I don’t do it perfect, but I do the best I can every single day, and that, for me, is the goal. It’s the only goal I have. God doesn’t give you anything you can’t handle.”