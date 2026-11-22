Long-time fans of “American Idol” experienced a nostalgic blast from the past when the Season 7 winner David Cook appeared in a social media video alongside that season’s runner-up, David Archueta.

In the video, the two singers reunite, 18 years after they competed in 2008, and the result was sheer hilarity.

‘The Reunion No One Asked For’

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The two are seen together in a video shared via TikTok, with Archuleta writing in the caption, “The reunion no one asked for.”

The video begins with Cook seated at the “Friendsgiving” table when Archuleta arrives with the turkey, pointing out that Cook is sitting in his seat.

Confused, Cook insists that the place-card reads “David,” only for Archuleta to inform him that he hadn’t notice the “A” after the name.

“Why didn’t you just write our full names?” Cook asks.

“I wanted them to match aeshetically,” Archuleta explains, while Cook does his best impression of a character in “The Office” looking at the camera in exasperation.

Viewers then see Cook in a confessional-style interview. “People still tell Archie he should have won,” Cook says. “Usually when I’m standing right there. It’s been 18 years, and people still refer to me as ‘the other David.'”

The camera then cuts to Archuleta in a similar confessional. “I don’t know why people think there’s this rivalry still between us,” he says. “I’m like basically almost completely over it.”

Still Friends After 18 Years

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They’re then seen at the dinner table, discussing their recent albums — with Cook complaining that he’s had to listen to Archuleta’s “like, five time” during dinner.

They then discuss the similarities their careers have taken, including the fact that they both lived in Nashville and, as Cook reminds, “we both had Fords from that show.”

Archuleta seems confused. “What show?” he asks. “That show,” Cook replies. “Oh, the show, that show, yeah, yeah, the show, yeah,” Archuleta responds.

“You still have yours, right?” Cook asks, with Archuleta reminding that he’d picked him up at the airport in that very Ford.

“No, I took an Uber,” Cook tell Archuleta, who is then seen in a confessional declaring that he “definitely” picked up Cook, who is also then seen insisting he “definitely took an Uber. I paid for it.”

Archuleta then admits, “It was kind of weird that he sat in the backseat.”

Back at the dinner table, Archuleta admits, “The point is, like, there’s a reason why people call us ‘the Davids.'”

“Yeah,” adds Cook, “I was kind of hoping we’d outgrow that.”

Responds Archuleta, “Come on, we’re practically the same person.”

“It’s like impossible to tell us apart,” Cook retorts sarcastically.

“Yeah, except for that one thing,” Archuleta says.

“Yeah, yeah, I didn’t want to say anything, but … you are kinda the same height as Seacrest … and Paula,” Cook tells his dinner companion.

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Cook then proposes a toast to their enduring friendship. “Well, even after 18 years, I’m glad we’re still friends.”

“Aw, me too,” agrees Archuleta.

Cook is then struck with a realization. “Wait, where is everybody?” he says, with the camera pulling back to reveal several place settings on the table. “Oh yeah,” says Archuleta, “I invited everyone else from Season 7, but everyone was busy. “

“Well,” adds Cook, “I guess it’s just down to the two of us — again.”

“Yeah,” adds Arculeta, “but this time nobody’s voting.”

“Thank God!” declares Cook, with the two clinking their glasses together. “Love apple juice,” Cooks jokes, and then cracks up when Archuleta responds, “It’s the Mormon in me.”