Mariah Carey‘s ‘stiff’ performance at the opening of her 2026 Christmas Time tour has sparked a fresh wave of concern among fans.

The singer kicked off the tour in São Paulo, Brazil, on Nov. 17, but clips from the show quickly drew attention online as viewers commented on how little she appeared to move during parts of her performance.

According to Page Six, some fans focused particularly on Carey’s performance of “Fantasy,” during which backup dancers appeared to help guide her around the stage.

Mariah Carey’s Performance Gets Fans Talking

Getty SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – NOVEMBER 17: Mariah Carey performs onstage at Nubank Parque on November 17, 2026 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Videos from the São Paulo concert showed Carey standing relatively still while dancers moved around her during “Fantasy.”

At one point, dancers appeared to assist her as she crossed the stage and incorporated a choreographed leg lift into the performance. The footage prompted a range of reactions online, with some viewers describing the performance as “stiff” or “robotic.”

Comments beneath an Instagram video of the performance reflected that concern. “All jokes aside…. Is she ok?” one viewer asked, while another wrote, “I hope she gets better, she doesnt move well.”

Others were more critical. One fan called the footage “actually painful to watch,” while another told Carey that her “stiff as a board movement” was “unbearable to watch.”

Some viewers, however, urged people to respond with compassion rather than assume what might be happening behind the scenes. “Be thoughtful, we don’t know her situation and yet she’s still trying to perform for her fans,” one person wrote while wishing the singer “healing and happiness.”

The clips nevertheless reignited discussion about her movement onstage, particularly because similar concerns had surfaced only days earlier.

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The concert footage came less than a week after another video of Carey in Brazil attracted attention.

EntertainmentNow previously reported on footage showing the singer holding onto a female companion’s arm while approaching fans outside her hotel.

The brief clip led some viewers to question whether Carey was having difficulty walking, although there was no confirmation that she was dealing with an injury or health issue.

Page Six later reported that Carey stepped out the following day wearing flat Gucci loafers instead of the high-heeled boots she had worn in the earlier footage. She appeared cheerful while greeting photographers and signing autographs for fans.

Fans Are Divided Over What The Videos Show

The latest clips have produced sharply different interpretations among viewers.

Several commenters speculated that Carey could be dealing with an undisclosed health problem. “There’s definitely something medically going on with her,” one person claimed, while another wrote, “Something is obviously wrong health wise and she’s still pushing through.”

Another viewer argued that Carey’s apparent need for assistance during the performance was “telling that something is not right,” while someone else said other recent videos had also made them feel that “something seems to be wrong with her.”

None of those claims has been confirmed, and social-media observations alone cannot establish that Carey is experiencing a medical issue.

Other fans have also argued that scrutiny of her movement is being exaggerated, noting that Carey has never been known for choreography-heavy performances and has traditionally centered her live shows around her vocals.

Similar debate surrounded footage from her Las Vegas residency in February 2025, when EntertainmentNow reported that supporters defended the singer after clips showing her moving slowly and stiffly went viral.

Carey Has Not Addressed The Speculation

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Mariah Carey attends the Gucci Cruise 2027 at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)

Carey has not publicly offered an explanation for her movement during the São Paulo performance.

Media outlets, including Page Six, reported that they contacted her representatives for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.

That leaves the viral clips open to interpretation, with no confirmed indication that the singer is dealing with an injury or health problem.

The timing of the discussion is particularly notable because Carey has once again entered one of the busiest periods of her year. EntertainmentNow recently covered her annual Christmas-season kickoff, which officially marked the return of her holiday era.

The viral concert footage has now added an unexpected talking point to the opening of her Christmas tour. While some fans are openly worried and others are criticizing what they saw, there is still no confirmed explanation for Carey’s noticeably restrained movement onstage.