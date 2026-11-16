‘American Idol’ Fan Favorite Has Fans Celebrating After Exciting Engagement News

“American Idol” fans love keeping up with their favorite contestants long after their time on the show, celebrating both their professional achievements and personal milestones. From music releases and exciting collaborations to major life announcements, fans are always eager for updates.

Now, one beloved season 20 contestant has a particularly special reason to celebrate, taking to Instagram to announce she is officially engaged!

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Runner-Up HunterGirl Is Engaged

Getty HunterGirl attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“American Idol” season 20 runner-up HunterGirl is engaged! The country singer-songwriter announced the sweet news on Instagram on Sunday, November 15, sharing photos of her and her fiancé, Warren Garrett, and showing off her stunning engagement ring.

“The easiest yes of my life. can’t wait to spend forever with you 🕊️🤍,” the singer captioned her photos.

The first photo showed HunterGirl, whose real name is Hunter Wolkonowski, holding up her left hand to show off her stunning oval-shaped diamond engagement ring, with Garrett standing behind her. In the second photo, the newly engaged couple appeared to be in disbelief, both opening their mouths in excitement as HunterGirl proudly displayed her ring.

A third snapshot offered a closer look at the gorgeous ring, which featured an oval-cut center diamond surrounded by a delicate halo of smaller diamonds.

HunterGirl rose to fame after finishing as the runner-up on season 20 of “American Idol” in 2022. Throughout her time on the show, she earned plenty of praise from the judges, with Luke Bryan describing her as the “new-age Miranda Lambert.” Since then, she’s released her debut single “Ain’t About You” in 2023 and her EP “Tennessee Girl” the following year. More recently, HunterGirl released the song “Somewhere Wild.”

Who Is HunterGirl’s Fiancé, Warren Garrett?

Getty HUNTERGIRL performs onstage as 19/BMG Takeover presents Your American Idols Live In Concert on June 04, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

HunterGirl has largely kept much of her romantic life out of the spotlight, rarely sharing details about her relationship with Warren on social media. In fact, when she spoke to People in February about life updates and the release of her new song, “Somewhere Wild,” the singer joked about the new man in her life, revealing that she was referring to her dog, Pippin!

“I got a new dog,” she told the outlet. “He’s a year old now, and he’s a Shih Tzu. He bosses me around and begs for sweet potatoes every day. There I am, the girl from ‘American Idol’ in Costco buying three bags of sweet potatoes. I’m like, this is crazy, but I got to say I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”

However, a look at Warren’s Instagram page offers fans a few more clues about the couple’s relationship. Like HunterGirl, Warren is a singer and musician who regularly shares his work on social media. Interestingly, a post dating back to 2017 suggests the two have known one another for quite some time. The throwback photo showed Warren and HunterGirl spending time together before taking the stage for a performance in Nashville, hinting that their connection goes back several years.