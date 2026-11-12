After His Conviction, Russell Brand’s Instagram Gets Deleted & His X Account Shares Message About the Future

Katy Perry’s ex-husband Russell Brand’s X account shared a message about his Instagram on Wednesday, November 11. The update comes after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault on Monday, November 9. He was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

Russell Brand’s Social Media Disabled

Brand’s X account shared a screenshot that reads: “We disabled your account. Our technology found your account, or your activity on it, doesn’t follow our rules.” It continues, “We suspended your page. This is because Russell Brand goes against our community standards.”

In the message on X, it reads: “There never was a Russell Brand, according to @Meta. Thank God for @elonmusk. Stay tuned.” It is unclear who wrote the message on Brand’s behalf, as he is currently in custody. At the time of publishing, it is also unclear what “stay tuned” refers to, or what could be published in the days to come.

Meta confirmed they disabled Brand’s account in a statement to TMZ. A spokesperson said it “violates our policies” and that “Brand violated the Account Integrity policy, specifically …” TMZ reports. They revealed that Meta has said violation of this policy will result in restricting or disabling accounts that “engage in off-platform activity that can lead to harm.”

Russell Brand’s Relationship With Katy Perry

Getty Katy Perry and Russell Brand arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards

Former “American Idol” judge Perry and Brand met in 2009 on the set of the film, “Get Him to the Greek.” She was married to Brand from October 2010 until July 2012, but they split in 2011 after she received a text from her then-husband saying he intended to divorce her. Since their split, they have had no contact.

“She thought she knew the person she married,” a source told People in an article published on November 10. “Afterward, she realized he wasn’t who she thought he was. She knows their divorce was ultimately for the best.”

In 2013, Perry told Vogue she had not spoken to Brand since receiving that text message. Perry is currently dating Canadian politician Justin Trudeau, and has been romantically linked to him since July 2025. “She’s grateful for her career, loves raising her daughter, and is happy sharing her life with Justin,” a source told People. “They’re in a very serious relationship. She sees a future with him.”

Brand married his wife, Laura, in 2017, and the couple shares three daughters. Laura appeared with Brand in court and has shown her support for him throughout his trial. She even took the stand, calling Brand “caring, kind and a wonderful father to our children,” BBC News reports. She added, “I feel very seen by him… I love him very much.”

When Brand’s sentencing was read, Laura told him: “I love you, I’ll be OK,” Sky News reports, per Page Six. Page Six reports that Laura was “shaking a little” and muttering “it’s OK, it’s OK” when she left the courtroom, and that Brand reassured her, saying, “We’ll be OK.”