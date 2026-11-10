Katy Perry’s Unsettling, Yet Brave, 2013 Comments About ‘Controlling’ Ex-Husband Russell Brand Resurface

Following a four-week trial, British comedian Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of multiple charges of sexual assault.

Now, statements made about Brand in the past are beginning to resurface, some of which now appear to be warnings about a celebrity described as a “sexual predator” by the judge who sentenced him.

That’s particularly true with comments issued by a brave Katy Perry, who was briefly married to Brand from October 2010 until their separation just over a year later.

Brand Was ‘Very Controlling’

Getty Katy Perry and Russell Brand arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) August 28, 2011 at the Noika Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, California. AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. Brown (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

In the years since she and Brand divorced, the former “American Idol” judge has rarely spoken about her ex-husband.

However, following Brand’s conviction and sentencing, attention is now being redirected to a 2013 interview that Perry gave to Vogue.

In that interview, she addresses why the marriage didn’t last, listing one reason as his difficulties in accepting that her stardom far eclipsed his.

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness,” she said.

In addition, she believed that he became rankled when accompanying her on tour, placing her in a dynamic in which she was the undisputed head honcho and he was an afterthought.

“He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour,” Perry recalled.

“So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting,” she continued.

As she began to conclude her comments on Brand, she admitted that she’d initially believed she’d been at fault — until coming to a realization that changed everything for her.

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending,” she said, before cryptically adding, “but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day.”

“I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me,” she added. “So I have moved on from that.”

Is She Ready to Tell All?

In retrospect, knowing what we now do about Brand, Perry’s statement in the Vogue interview about having information “locked in my safe for a rainy day” can be seen in a whole new light.

In fact, a recent report in the Daily Mail claims that Perry is ready to open that safe and share her story in a candid a memoir and accompanying documentary series.

“Katy has received multiple offers over the years to tell her story but would not consider anything until after the trial,” a source told the Mail. “She has a lot to say.”

According to the source, Perry’s team has been in “active discussions” about the project, which may land at a streaming service such as Netflix or Hulu.

“There is a lot about that marriage which people don’t know,” the source added. “It was a very dark period in her life.”





