Katy Perry, 42, Shines in Daring Sequin Dress

Former “American Idol” judge Katy Perry had a fashion moment, and she shared her incredible look with fans on Friday, November 6. The “Dark Horse” singer posted several photos on Instagram of herself posing in an iridescent dress that looked perfect on her!

Katy Perry Wows in Pearlescent Sequin Dress

The dress is a Selezza London design, InStyle reports, and it features “oval-shaped pearlescent sequins.” Another standout detail is the high thigh slit, and Perry looked confident as she showed off some skin. She wore her hair loose and curled, which softened her features, and accessorized with heeled sandals, simple drop earrings, and a touch of red lipstick.

Fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. “Shining cause u r a goddess, and we know it!” a comment reads. “Angel of my dreams,” a second fan shared.

Other reactions include, “Gurl, you’re smoking!” “The most beautiful woman indeed,” “Wow,” and “This is such a cool outfit and the hairstyle wow.”

In a 2016 interview with WWD, after partnering with Global Brands Group, Perry discussed her relationship with fashion and how she loved glitzy pieces. Ten years on, that clearly hasn’t changed. “I’ve had such an interesting relationship with fashion. They don’t know what to make of me because in the beginning years I think I was a parody of fashion and I would always lean more toward personality or emotional pieces, things that would say, ‘larger than life,’” she said.

She continued, “It’s a lot of the stuff today that’s really popular in youth culture — colorful, bright, crystaled, glittered, bedazzled. It’s all personality pieces because everyone feels like an individual with something to offer.”

Katy Perry’s Love of Fashion & Its Evolution

Since Perry’s rise to fame, her fashion has evolved, reflecting who she is as a person and as an artist. “Fashion is just a language,” the singer told Vogue in 2017. “It’s storytelling. I am so encouraged by the big morph in fashion that’s happening at the moment. Everybody is shape-shifting, changing, adapting.”

One of the things fans love about Perry is her willingness to experiment with her style, and in a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan, she admitted she likes to have fun with her outfits. “I love having fun with my looks; I want to present myself as a human being, with lots of different aspects that aren’t necessarily perfect,” she said, Yahoo reports. “I think it’s totally fine to accept everything you have if you can. It’s good to try and have a certain grace with everything, but a sense of humor is most important. I try not to take myself too seriously.”

Fans on “American Idol” also got to see Perry wear some incredible outfits during her seven seasons on the show. In an interview with “Good Morning America,” she said that appearing on the show had “healed my heart.” She also praised working with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, saying, “It’s been incredible to be on this journey with them.”

While some fans really miss Perry on the show, she often posts on social media, offering a glimpse into her life and her incredible style.