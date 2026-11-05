Clay Aiken Celebrates Son’s Major Milestone

Clay Aiken has plenty to celebrate as a proud father, although his son’s latest achievement has left him feeling a little nervous.

The former “American Idol” finalist shared exciting family news after his son, Parker Foster Aiken, earned his private pilot license at 18. The singer marked the occasion with airport photos and a hilarious confession about how he feels knowing his teenager can now fly a plane.

Clay Aiken Celebrates Son Parker’s Private Pilot License

Clay, 47, shared an Instagram post featuring his family posing beside a small airplane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina.

Parker, 18, stood alongside his father and other family members in front of the aircraft, smiling for the photograph.

The singer’s caption revealed how proud he was of his son’s achievement, though he couldn’t resist joking about his nerves.

“Finally official! Baby’s first private pilot license! 😩 Very proud ❤️… also gonna need some xanax, please,” he wrote.

Another slide in the post featured an airplane flying above the clouds with the words, “When airline travel becomes too expensive… make your own pilot!”

‘American Idol’ Fans Congratulate Clay Aiken’s Son

Now, with Parker reaching an important goal of his own, the proud father has another reason to celebrate, even if he isn’t quite ready to relax about his son taking to the skies.

Fans quickly filled the comments with congratulations for Parker, while others admitted they understood Clay’s mixed emotions.

“Congrats to Parker. Quite the accomplishment. Totally understand the need for Xanax 😜,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Congrats to Parker, but Clay, I sure do understand how you feel. Lots of pride mixed in with a bit of terror.”

A third added, “Congrats, Parker!! I’m with your dad. I would need some Xanax, too!!”

The comments reflected the excitement surrounding Parker’s accomplishment, with several followers praising the teenager for pursuing his ambition.

Clay Aiken Previously Shared His Fears About Son Becoming a Pilot

Getty Clay Aiken

Parker’s interest in flying is nothing new.

In June 2025, Clay told People that his then-16-year-old son had been training to become a pilot and had already completed his first solo flight.

While promoting the re-release of his debut single “Measure of a Man (Father’s Day Version),” the “American Idol” runner-up spoke about his then-16-year-old son’s determination to pursue aviation.

“He’s known what he wants to do for, gosh, his whole life,” Aiken told People. “It was a little weird to me because I didn’t know what I wanted to do — I still don’t.”

By then, Parker had already completed his first solo flight, an achievement that left his father both impressed and understandably nervous.

While Clay admitted that watching his son take to the skies was unsettling, he also made it clear that he supported Parker’s chosen career path.

Clay Aiken’s Son Chose a Different Career Path From His Famous Father

Clay became a household name after finishing second behind Ruben Studdard on Season 2 of “American Idol” in 2003.

His success on the show launched a music career that included hit records, Broadway appearances, and numerous television projects.

Getty BURBANK, CA – MAY 20: American Idol finalists Clay Aiken (L) and Ruben Studdard (R) present Kelly Clarkson (last year’s winner) with a platinum record plaque for her first album during the show’s grand finale on May 21, 2003 at the Universal Amphitheater in Burbank, California.

Clay returned to the “American Idol” stage in May 2026 to perform his single “Rewind,” marking another milestone in his own career.