Jennifer Hudson Shares Heartfelt Message After Devastating Loss

Jennifer Hudson is mourning the sudden death of a longtime television producer she had seen just one day before he died.

Matthew Wright, who helped launch “The Jennifer Hudson Show” after spending 16 years working on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” had stopped by Hudson’s set during a Halloween taping on Thursday, October 29.

He died the following day, leaving his friends and former colleagues devastated.

Jennifer, 45, shared photos from their final reunion while remembering the man who helped bring her daytime talk show to television.

Jennifer Hudson Reveals Final Visit With Matthew Wright Before His Death

The Oscar-winning actress posted two photographs on Instagram on Monday, November 2, including one showing her smiling alongside Matthew on the set of her talk show.

Another picture captured the pair working together behind the scenes, with the producer pointing toward a cue card as the singer looked down at it.

“He was just back to visit on Thursday for our Halloween show!” Jennifer wrote.

The “Dreamgirls” star also remembered Matthew’s contributions to her show and the many people he had worked with throughout his career.

“He made such a huge impact on so many people in this industry and beyond!” she added.

Matthew, 52, died Friday, October 30, in Los Angeles, Deadline reported.

His family described his sudden passing as an “unfathomable tragedy.”

Jennifer Hudson Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Producer

Getty Jennifer Hudson attends the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year

Jennifer’s tribute came as several prominent television personalities shared their memories of the producer. The former “American Idol” contestant credited Matthew with helping establish her daytime series, which premiered in September 2022.

He served as a consulting producer during its first season after working on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which ended earlier that year.

Jennifer also offered her condolences to his family and loved ones.

The heartfelt post drew supportive messages from friends and fans, including actress Hannah Waddingham.

Ellen DeGeneres and Andy Lassner Mourn Matthew Wright

Former daytime television host Ellen DeGeneres also shared an emotional Instagram video remembering her longtime colleague.

Ellen, 68, described Matthew as funny, smart, and kind, and recalled how he often made her laugh.

She also revealed that they had been preparing to work together on another project before his death.

Executive producer Andy Lassner, who worked with Matthew on “Ellen,” shared photographs from their final meeting.

Andy said the pictures were taken during the Halloween taping at Hudson’s show.

“We should have had so much more time with him,” he wrote.

The producer also remembered Matthew’s devotion to his mother and the care he showed his friends.

Matthew Wright’s Family Receives Support After Sudden Death

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of Matthew’s family said he and his husband, Justin Fusella, had both lost their jobs over the summer.

The fundraiser was organized to help transport Matthew from Los Angeles to New York, cover funeral expenses, and arrange a memorial in California.

The family also said any remaining donations would be placed in a trust for Matthew’s niece, Sami.

His cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.