Patrick Stewart’s ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star Reveals Emotional Details of His Peaceful Final Moments

Gates McFadden knew Patrick Stewart was seriously ill, but she wasn’t ready to say goodbye. The actress, who spent years portraying Dr. Beverly Crusher opposite Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard, had hoped there would still be time for one more visit.

When she learned that her longtime “Star Trek” costar had died in the arms of his wife, Sunny Ozell, she took comfort in the circumstances of his passing.

Gates McFadden Reflects on Patrick Stewart’s Final Moments

Getty Sir Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden

In an emotional essay published by Variety on Monday, November 2, Gates, 77, reflected on her friendship with Patrick, 86, who died Wednesday, October 28, at his Los Angeles home.

Her tribute offered a touching farewell to both the actor she knew personally and the captain millions of viewers had come to love.

“Many of us would have loved to have seen him once more,” she wrote. “Even though I knew he was very sick, somewhere in my mind, I hoped I would see him again.”

Although she was grieving the loss of a friend and colleague, one detail about his death brought her comfort.

“How perfect, I thought. That is how Patrick would have wanted to die: in the arms of his beloved Sunny Ozell,” she wrote.

Gates McFadden Remembers Patrick Stewart’s ‘Star Trek’ Legacy

Getty 1998 Patrick Stewart And Gates Mcfadden Star In The New Movie “Star Trek: Insurrection.”

Beyond their friendship, Gates reflected on the extraordinary impact Patrick had on generations of “Star Trek” fans.

The two starred together on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which premiered in 1987 and ran for seven seasons.

Patrick portrayed Captain Jean-Luc Picard, while Gates played Dr. Beverly Crusher. They later reunited for “Star Trek: Picard,” which concluded in 2023.

In her Variety essay, Gates wrote about the qualities that made Picard such an enduring character, particularly his commitment to kindness, compassion and doing what was right.

She acknowledged that losing the fictional captain would be deeply painful for some fans, who had looked to the character for hope and inspiration.

For many viewers, Patrick had become inseparable from the beloved Starfleet captain.

‘Star Trek’ Stars Pay Emotional Tribute to Patrick Stewart

William Shatner was among the numerous celebrities who honored Patrick following his death.

William, 95, remembered his longtime friend as a remarkable actor whose kindness and humanity extended far beyond his performances.

Other “Star Trek” cast members also shared tributes, recalling Patrick’s generosity, talent and lasting influence on the franchise.

For Gates, however, the loss was deeply personal.

She had shared years of her career with Patrick, portraying a character whose relationship with Picard became an important part of the show’s history.

Even knowing how sick he had become, she had quietly hoped their friendship would allow for one more meeting.

Patrick Stewart Spent His Final Days With Wife Sunny Ozell

Patrick’s longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, confirmed his death on Thursday, October 29, revealing that the beloved actor had been privately battling Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

The “X-Men” star had not publicly disclosed either diagnosis.

Patrick died at home in the care of Sunny, 47, whom he met in 2008 and married in 2013, per People.

His family described his final days as filled with love, music and the company of those closest to him.