Travis Kelce Admits He’s ‘Frustrated’ With Himself After Chiefs’ Crushing Loss

Travis Kelce isn’t holding back about his performance following the Kansas City Chiefs’ disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos.

The 37-year-old tight end expressed frustration with himself after the Chiefs suffered a 28-24 defeat on Sunday, Nov. 1, despite holding an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Speaking with reporters in the locker room after the game, Kelce acknowledged that the team had plenty of fight but admitted there were several mistakes that needed to be addressed.

“We got a lot of fight,” Kelce said. “You gotta take the positives out of this. You can’t dwell on it.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion then turned the criticism toward himself, admitting that his recent mistakes were particularly frustrating given his years of experience in the NFL.

“I’ve been frustrated with myself on how long I’ve been in the league and the procedural stuff that’s happened for the past three games really,” he said.

Kelce also stressed the importance of setting a better example for his teammates.

“I gotta be better for my teammates and that sets the tone for a lot of people in this room,” he added.

Chiefs Suffer Second Straight Loss as Kelce Faces Injury Concerns

Kansas City struggled with penalties throughout Sunday’s matchup, committing 11 for a total of 105 yards. However, the team managed to avoid turnovers.

Kelce finished the game with five receptions for 67 yards on seven targets but did not score a touchdown.

The Chiefs also missed an opportunity to add to their lead when kicker Harrison Butker missed a 54-yard field goal. Denver eventually completed its comeback, handing Kansas City its second consecutive loss.

The defeat dropped the Chiefs to 5-2 and knocked them out of first place in the AFC West. The previous week, Kansas City suffered its first loss of the season in a 20-3 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kelce also appeared to be dealing with an ankle issue during Sunday’s game.

Per Heavy, the tight end had reportedly experienced ankle discomfort since the Chiefs’ Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

During the Broncos game, Kelce was spotted limping after a play, while CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reported that he had been walking gingerly.

Following the loss, Chiefs coach Andy Reid did not list Kelce among the team’s injuries during his initial postgame update.

Taylor Swift Misses Another Chiefs Game as Kelce Addresses Team’s Struggles

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Getty Images)

Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, was also noticeably absent from Sunday’s matchup in Denver.

According to the New York Post, the 36-year-old singer was not spotted at Empower Field at Mile High. She also missed Kansas City’s previous game against Seattle.

However, Swift had attended every Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium this season, including the team’s Week 6 victory over the Chargers, where she watched alongside Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Following the Seahawks loss, Kelce discussed his disappointment during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

He criticized his own technique, fundamentals and attention to detail while acknowledging that the offense needed to improve.

“I say this because that’s what I see in myself on film. I can only speak on what I can do better,” he explained.

Despite the back-to-back defeats, Kelce remained focused on correcting mistakes ahead of the Chiefs’ next matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Reflecting on the Broncos loss, he emphasized that improvement needed to start with him.

“The little things, the mistakes, and it starts with the person that you’re looking at in the mirror,” Kelce said. “I’m one of them.”