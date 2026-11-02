Bond Hopeful Quits Film Company as Final 007 Auditions Take Place

Callum Turner has resigned as a director of the film company he founded with his wife, Dua Lipa. The move comes as the search for the next James Bond reaches its final stages. The actor remains a leading contender for the coveted 007 role. His latest business decision has added another interesting development to the casting race.

Callum Turner Steps Away From Company Founded With Dua Lipa

According to the Daily Mail, Callum Turner has resigned as a director of Twentytwo Films Ltd. He founded the production company with Dua Lipa in August 2025. The couple each held an equal share in the business.

The company was established to develop film and television projects. Its ambitions were reportedly similar to those of LuckyChap, the production company founded by Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley.

Callum Turner and the pop star had planned to build a presence in the entertainment industry beyond their respective careers. However, the actor has now stepped down from his director position.

The resignation comes at an interesting time for the couple’s business venture. Callum Turner is currently among the leading names being considered for one of Hollywood’s most recognized roles.

Callum Turner Remains a Leading James Bond Contender

The resignation comes as the search for Daniel Craig’s replacement approaches its conclusion. According to the Daily Mail, Callum Turner recently attended a screen test at Bray Studios in Berkshire.

The actor arrived at the historic production facility on Friday. Screen tests were reportedly taking place throughout the weekend. Between three and five actors are understood to have reached the final stages of the casting process.

Callum Turner has been considered a favorite for the role for some time. Other names in the running include Josh O’Connor and Scottish actor Jack Lowden. Australian actor Jacob Elordi has also been linked to the coveted part.

The Daily Mail reported that the casting process has been years in the making. Turner’s recent audition potentially marks another important step in his pursuit of the role.

James Bond Casting Decision Could Come Before the End of 2026

The next 007 announcement could be approaching quickly. “Bond” producer Amy Pascal previously discussed the casting timeline in August, according to the Daily Mail.

Speaking about the process, Pascal said, “I would say the end of the year is a good bet.”

She also explained that the team was being “really, really methodical” about finding Craig’s replacement. Pascal acknowledged that following the former Bond star would be a difficult task.

The next film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for his work on “Dune.” Amazon MGM Studios announced in May that the casting process was underway.

A New Chapter for the Next James Bond

Only six actors have played James Bond in the official film series. They include Sean Connery, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Replacing Craig is a major undertaking. His final appearance as the British secret agent came in 2021’s “No Time to Die.”

For Callum Turner, securing the role would represent a significant career milestone. The actor has already attracted considerable attention throughout the casting process.

His departure from Twentytwo Films adds another development to an already closely watched race. Whether the decision signals a change in his professional priorities remains unclear.

With the final auditions reportedly underway, the identity of the next James Bond may soon be revealed.