Paramount+ Renews Hit Action Series With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Paramount+ has announced renewals for several of its popular shows, with three more series recently getting the green light for additional seasons. The latest batch includes an action series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

Here’s a look at the shows that will be returning for more seasons.

Avatar: Seven Havens

CBS Avatar: Seven Havens

On October 9, Paramount+ announced that “Avatar: Seven Havens” had been renewed for Books 3 and 4.

The news was confirmed during New York Comic Con, where “Avatar: The Last Airbender” co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko revealed that the animated series would return for two more seasons. The show earned a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes following its successful debut.

Paramount+ also announced another animated series, “Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos,” which is set to join the streamer’s lineup.

Books 3 and 4 of “Avatar: Seven Havens” will continue the story of Avatar Pavi and her twin sister, Nisha. The first three episodes of Book 1 premiered globally on Paramount+ on October 9, with the remaining episodes released weekly through October 30.

Episode counts and premiere dates of the upcoming seasons have not yet been revealed.

Synopsis: “After a world-shattering disaster, a young Earthbender learns she’s the post-Korra Avatar; now seen as a harbinger of doom, she and her twin race to save the Seven Havens while pursued by humans and spirits alike.”

‘Tulsa King’

CBS Tulsa King

Paramount+ has also renewed “Tulsa King” for a fifth season, with Sylvester Stallone set to reprise his role as Dwight “The General” Manfredi. The renewal came ahead of the show’s fourth-season premiere on October 16, with production already underway in New York.

Scarlet Rose Stallone will also return as Spencer, now promoted to series regular. The upcoming season will introduce several new cast members, including Erik Palladino, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Skordi, and Nickola Shreli, per Deadline.

“We’re excited to welcome the cast and crew of ‘Tulsa King’ to New York State for its fifth season,” said Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight. “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York has built an unmatched home for film and television—world-class talent, iconic locations, and a Film Tax Credit Program that delivers real jobs and investment for New Yorkers. Tulsa King represents the latest in a growing list of projects proudly filmed in New York.”

Synopsis: “‘Tulsa King’ follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a ‘crew’ from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.”

‘MobLand’

CBS MobLand

Paramount+ has also picked up “MobLand” for a third season. Tom Hardy is set to reprise his role as Harry da Souza, the loyal fixer for the Harrigan crime family. Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren will also return as family heads, Conrad and Maeve Harrigan.

The renewal comes after a successful first season, which ranked among the streamer’s biggest original series launches. However, the show’s future had faced some uncertainty following reports of behind-the-scenes tensions between Hardy and series creator and showrunner Jez Butterworth, per Deadline.

Synopsis: “In the upcoming season, the Harrigans struggle to show a unified front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire – and Harry Da Souza, their street-smart and formidable ‘fixer,’ must walk a dangerous tightrope when tensions within the family intensify. As violence spills into every corner of their lives, loyalties snap, safety proves temporary, and the battle for power leaves no room for mercy.”