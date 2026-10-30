Former Nickelodeon Star Elizabeth Gillies Wows Fans With Complete Transformation for Halloween – Photos

Elizabeth Gillies is beloved for her role as Jade West on the popular Nickelodeon series “Victorious” from 2010 to 2013, but on Friday, October 30, one day before Halloween, she shared a photo of her incredible transformation, inspired by “Halloweentown.”

Elizabeth Gillies Transforms Her Appearance for Halloween

Gillies got creative with her costume this year, changing her appearance completely to become Luke from the Disney movie “Halloweentown.” She posted several photos and videos on Instagram, including her inspiration and the finished result. She wore a brightly colored checkered shirt, a red velvet cape, and prosthetics on her face and ears to achieve the transformation.

In the caption, Gillies shared her thoughts, writing, “I’m something of a big cheese around here.” Celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts, with many saying she won Halloween with this costume.

“Fantastic work,” Victoria Justice replied. “This is so specific and we love it,” Disney Plus responded.

Gillies’ former co-star Daniella Monet also reacted, writing, “It’s honestly gotten out of hand.”

Fans have also weighed in on Gillies’ look. “An actress who takes her craft seriously,” a comment reads. “You win,” another person shared. Other reactions include, “Oh. My. Liz. You win!” “OMG! The Queen of Halloween!” and “That’s actually AMAZING.”

Even the original actor Phillip Van Dyke, who played Luke in the movie, reacted. “If Disney contacts me for Halloweentown 5, I’m just forwarding the call to you! I can’t compete with this!” he shared.

Elizabeth Gillies Discusses Her Career

Gillies has a large fan following, with over 13 million fans on Instagram alone, and an impressive career that includes roles in “Dynasty” and “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.” She is also a musician, but she got her start on Broadway, landing a part in “13” alongside Ariana Grande.

In a 2010 interview with Seventeen, Gillies shared her crazy audition story. “My craziest audition story would have to be from an audition I had for a Broadway show when I was about 12,” she said.

She continued, “I had gotten to the final dance round, and I was doing the audition number for the director and producers of the show along with about 20 other kids. When I got to the part in the dance number when I had to do a cartwheel, I knocked one of the other kids over with my legs! I tried to get up and recover, but as I was getting up I saw the director write two words next to my headshot, ‘long legs.’ I didn’t make it to the next round! My long legs lost me a job.”

“My first and foremost goal was to get to Broadway,” she said in a November 2024 interview with People. After Broadway, Gillies got to show off her musical talents on “Victorious,” saying, “A good song is a good song at the end of the day, and I think Victorious’ music was great.”

In October 2024, Gillies released the song, “What You’ve Done.” Speaking of her music, she said, “I have opened the floodgates to releasing music, and I’m not afraid to do so anymore. It’s not this sort of this big bad wolf anymore. It makes sense now to me; it feels very much like the right time, and it feels very natural. I’m trusting in the process and my feelings about it, and it’s been very rewarding.”